Louisville Metro Corrections officer shot at home in Clarksville Sunday, June 25, 2017 7:38 PM EDT Updated: Officials have not released the names of the suspect or the victim.

Tips to stay sun smart this summer Sunday, June 25, 2017 5:25 PM EDT Updated: Skin cancer rates are on the rise, especially for melanoma and especially for young people. Dr. Jae Jung, a dermatologist with Norton Hospital, shared some tips to stay safe in the sun this summer.

SUNDAY EDITION | A career ‘fixer,’ Greg Postel takes on biggest job yet at University of Louisville Sunday, June 25, 2017 4:13 PM EDT Updated: Dr. Gregory Postel thought he would practice medicine his whole career. Instead, he's been thrust into one leadership role after another over 23 years at the University of Louisville.

Victim shot, killed during Russell neighborhood robbery identified, 2 suspects in custody Sunday, June 25, 2017 9:40 AM EDT Updated: MetroSafe said it happened just after 5:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of West Jefferson Street.

PRP couple celebrates 65th wedding anniversary Sunday, June 25, 2017 7:28 AM EDT Updated: A couple in Pleasure Ridge Park celebrates 65 years of marriage. WDRB learns about their love story and the secret to a long and happy marriage.

24-year-old man shot outside home in Hurstbourne identified Saturday, June 24, 2017 10:04 PM EDT Updated: The case remains under investigation by LMPD's Homicide Unit.

Benefit poker run held to benefit daughter of motorcyclist killed in crash Saturday, June 24, 2017 9:51 PM EDT Updated: Friends and family took part in a poker run at CC Power Sports in Shepherdsville to remember 32-year-old Aaron Jennette.

Cleanup underway after tornado moves through LaRue, Marion counties Saturday, June 24, 2017 9:49 PM EDT Updated: The National Weather Service has determined an EF-1 tornado moved through the area Friday.

Dozens of Louisville kids surprised with new beds as part of "Hope to Dream" event Saturday, June 24, 2017 9:32 PM EDT Updated: In addition to the new beds, the kids were treated to breakfast and a tour of Slugger Field, including the field and home plate.

Evander Holyfield's Real Deal Championship Boxing Series debuts at Freedom Hall Saturday, June 24, 2017 9:21 PM EDT Updated: All eyes were on the ring Saturday as boxing's brightest stars and hopefuls took to the ring in Louisville.

Judge Mathis stops in Louisville to talk respect at 'I am Ali' festival Saturday, June 24, 2017 9:04 PM EDT Updated: The popular television judge was once involved with gangs, dropped out of school and spent time behind bars before turning his life around. He came into town to speak about respect and conviction.

Tribute marks 14th birthday of girl slain near Indiana trail Saturday, June 24, 2017 8:14 PM EDT Updated: A group of family and friends gathered to release a lantern balloon on the 14th birthday of one of the two northern Indiana girls who were killed four months ago while out spending the day on a hiking trail.

Authorities identify three Louisville residents killed in head-on crash in Ohio Saturday, June 24, 2017 6:23 PM EDT Updated: Authorities have identified three Louisville residents who died in a head-on collision Friday with a tractor-trailer rig in Sandusky County, Ohio.

All Louisville first responders learning SWAT techniques in order to be prepared for anything Saturday, June 24, 2017 5:01 PM EDT Updated: Mass shootings have become increasingly more common across the United States, putting not only law enforcement but first responders in the crosshairs.

LMPD investigating fatal shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park Saturday, June 24, 2017 9:22 AM EDT Updated: Supervisors at MetroSafe tell WDRB a call came in at 6:46 a.m. Saturday.

Jennifer Lawrence to get star on Hollywood Walk of Fame Saturday, June 24, 2017 5:56 AM EDT Updated: The actors and performers joining her in receiving the honor in the 2018 class.

For the fourth time, small Kentucky town elects a dog as mayor Friday, June 23, 2017 8:37 PM EDT Updated: After pledging to sniff out the community's problems, with a little help from her best friend, Brynneth Pawltro won the election a few months back.

Loved ones remember 17-year-old Radcliff drowning victim Friday, June 23, 2017 6:04 PM EDT Updated: The 17-year-old's body was pulled from a pond in Radcliff on Thursday, two hours after rescue teams began the search.

Hundreds of vacant and abandoned properties in Louisville could soon get makeover Friday, June 23, 2017 5:20 PM EDT Updated: On Thursday, Metro Council voted to pass a tax delinquency diversion program. The program allows the city to purchase tax liens on vacant properties.

RiverLink call centers make 'significant improvement' after rocky start, report says Friday, June 23, 2017 5:11 PM EDT Updated: An internal report from RiverLink's operator shows an increase in the rate of calls answered and those picked up within a 30-second goal.

UPDATE | 58-year-old homeless man shot and killed in Parkland neighborhood Friday, June 23, 2017 5:09 PM EDT Updated: Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot to death Thursday night in an alley in the Parkland neighborhood.

Thousands of students from across the country come to Louisville for SkillsUSA competition Friday, June 23, 2017 4:59 PM EDT Updated: Thousands of students are packing Freedom Hall on Friday night to hear who won competitions at SkillsUSA.

Metro Corrections Director Mark Bolton taking indefinite leave of absence due to chronic knee pain Friday, June 23, 2017 4:44 PM EDT Updated: Metro Corrections Director Mark Bolton is taking an indefinite leave of absence for medical reasons.

Critics say Gov. Bevin's emergency regulations designed to shut down abortion clinics Friday, June 23, 2017 4:14 PM EDT Updated: The Bevin administration said the regulations are needed to minimize risks in an emergency. But an attorney for Kentucky's only abortion clinic said it is aimed at shutting it down.

Woman sues Bullitt County over 'illegal' strip searches at Bullitt County jail Friday, June 23, 2017 4:13 PM EDT Updated: Her attorney says she had enough money to make bond, and wouldn't be housed in the jail, but was strip searched anyway.

Former LaRue County girls basketball coach pleads guilty to sexual misconduct Friday, June 23, 2017 3:44 PM EDT Updated: He was accused of taking a 14-year-old female player into the boys' locker room last year and inappropriately touching her.

Kentucky appeals court clears LMPD officer accused by judge of giving 'false' testimony Friday, June 23, 2017 3:01 PM EDT Updated: The Kentucky Court of Appeals ruled two Louisville judges "erred" in throwing out a DUI case based on alleged false testimony from Officer Jeff Eberenz.

LMPD searching for more possible victims of man arrested for assaults near U of L Friday, June 23, 2017 2:54 PM EDT Updated: Police believe 48-year-old Darryl Collier is the man who robbed, assaulted and threatened two women.

IMAGES | Evander Holyfield surprises cancer patients at Norton Children's Hospital Friday, June 23, 2017 2:02 PM EDT Updated: The hospital tweeted pictures of Holyfield posing with children at its Addison Jo Blair Care Center.

Military jet practicing for Dayton air show involved in accident Friday, June 23, 2017 1:46 PM EDT Updated: Staff Sgt. Tabatha McCarthy with the Air Force Thunderbirds public relations office says There was a "mishap" while a plane was on the ground. She had no other information.

Authorities identify suspect accused of shooting officer in the foot Friday, June 23, 2017 12:26 PM EDT Updated: Dimitri Harris was taken into custody Thursday afternoon.

City councilman in Ohio asks if it's possible to stop responding to overdoses Friday, June 23, 2017 10:26 AM EDT Updated: The frustration over the cost of EMS runs and the use of naloxone.

Boxing great Evander Holyfield talks boxing, Mike Tyson and his mama Friday, June 23, 2017 10:05 AM EDT Updated: The advice the heavyweight champion has for other aspiring boxers.

CRAWFORD | Louisville CWS game scores ratings upset over NBA Draft in Louisville market Friday, June 23, 2017 9:59 AM EDT Updated: The University of Louisville baseball team lost to TCU 4-3 Thursday night to end its College World Series run. But in another sense, the Cardinals pulled the biggest upset of the night.

Rescue teams pull teenager's body from Radcliff pond after apparent drowning Friday, June 23, 2017 9:40 AM EDT Updated: A 17-year-old is dead after police say he drowned in a pond in Radcliff Thursday evening.

BOZICH | U of L's Mitchell, IU's Anunoby join UK Big 3 in NBA first round Louisville's Donovan Mitchell, Malik Monk of Kentucky and Indiana's OG Anunoby were three of the five local players taken in the first round of the NBA Draft. Friday, June 23, 2017 7:54 AM EDT Updated: De'Aaron Fox was the 21st Kentucky player coached by John Calipari taken in the first round of the NBA Draft -- and the number should swell to 22 (Malik Monk) and 23 (Bam Adebayo).

Bill Cosby plans sexual assault awareness town halls Friday, June 23, 2017 6:59 AM EDT Updated: Cosby's sexual assault trial ended in a mistrial earlier this month because the jury couldn't come to a unanimous verdict.

CRAWFORD | Frustrated Cardinals fall to TCU 4-3, eliminated from College World Series Associated Press photo Friday, June 23, 2017 2:15 AM EDT Updated: The University of Louisville baseball team lost its coach in the eighth inning, and the game 4-3 to TCU, to depart from this season's College World Series.

Metro Council approves $849 million budget focused on road repairs and public safety Thursday, June 22, 2017 10:40 PM EDT Updated: Louisville Metro Council approved a $849 million budget Thursday night focused on road repairs, public safety and affordable housing.

With new Portland headquarters, Interapt wants to bring brightest tech minds to west Louisville Thursday, June 22, 2017 10:28 PM EDT Updated: A Louisville company is gaining global attention because of what it's been able to accomplish by breaking the mold.

CRAWFORD | Louisville's fastest man, Jaire Alexander, says Cards "will be better" Jaire Alexander. Photo at left by Mike Dezarn. Others by Eric Crawford, WDRB. Thursday, June 22, 2017 10:25 PM EDT Updated: Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson wasn't the only Louisville player to have a sensational sophomore season. Now cornerback Jaire Alexander says he thinks even better things are ahead for the Cardinals.

LMPD identifies officer shot while chasing suspect Wednesday night Thursday, June 22, 2017 10:22 PM EDT Updated: LMPD has identified the officer shot in the foot Wednesday night after chasing a suspect.