Benefit held for Louisville paramedic's 19-month-old son as they prepare for his 13th surgery

Updated:

A Louisville toddler, just 19 months old, is about to have his 13th surgery. Allison Schweitzer is a paramedic with Louisville Metro EMS and has been on medical leave for seven months to watch after her 19-month-old son Oakley. 

Former U of L basketball star, current NBA player Montrezl Harrell to play in 2017 Dirt Bowl

Updated:

The game has a scheduled start time of 6:45 p.m.

Louisville Metro Corrections officer shot at home in Clarksville Video included

Updated:

Officials have not released the names of the suspect or the victim.

Tips to stay sun smart this summer Video included

Updated:

Skin cancer rates are on the rise, especially for melanoma and especially for young people. Dr. Jae Jung, a dermatologist with Norton Hospital, shared some tips to stay safe in the sun this summer.

SUNDAY EDITION | A career ‘fixer,’ Greg Postel takes on biggest job yet at University of Louisville

Updated:

Dr. Gregory Postel thought he would practice medicine his whole career. Instead, he's been thrust into one leadership role after another over 23 years at the University of Louisville. 

Victim shot, killed during Russell neighborhood robbery identified, 2 suspects in custody Video included

Updated:

MetroSafe said it happened just after 5:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of West Jefferson Street.

PRP couple celebrates 65th wedding anniversary

Updated:

A couple in Pleasure Ridge Park celebrates 65 years of marriage. WDRB learns about their love story and the secret to a long and happy marriage.

24-year-old man shot outside home in Hurstbourne identified Video included

Updated:

The case remains under investigation by LMPD's Homicide Unit.

Benefit poker run held to benefit daughter of motorcyclist killed in crash Video included

Updated:

Friends and family took part in a poker run at CC Power Sports in Shepherdsville to remember 32-year-old Aaron Jennette.

Cleanup underway after tornado moves through LaRue, Marion counties Video included

Updated:

The National Weather Service has determined an EF-1 tornado moved through the area Friday. 

Dozens of Louisville kids surprised with new beds as part of "Hope to Dream" event Video included

Updated:

In addition to the new beds, the kids were treated to breakfast and a tour of Slugger Field, including the field and home plate.

Evander Holyfield's Real Deal Championship Boxing Series debuts at Freedom Hall Video included

Updated:

All eyes were on the ring Saturday as boxing's brightest stars and hopefuls took to the ring in Louisville.

Judge Mathis stops in Louisville to talk respect at 'I am Ali' festival Video included

Updated:

The popular television judge was once involved with gangs, dropped out of school and spent time behind bars before turning his life around. He came into town to speak about respect and conviction.

Tribute marks 14th birthday of girl slain near Indiana trail Video included

Updated:

A group of family and friends gathered to release a lantern balloon on the 14th birthday of one of the two northern Indiana girls who were killed four months ago while out spending the day on a hiking trail.

Authorities identify three Louisville residents killed in head-on crash in Ohio Video included

Updated:

Authorities have identified three Louisville residents who died in a head-on collision Friday with a tractor-trailer rig in Sandusky County, Ohio. 

All Louisville first responders learning SWAT techniques in order to be prepared for anything Video included

Updated:

Mass shootings have become increasingly more common across the United States, putting not only law enforcement but first responders in the crosshairs. 

LMPD investigating fatal shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park Video included

Updated:

Supervisors at MetroSafe tell WDRB a call came in at 6:46 a.m. Saturday.

Jennifer Lawrence to get star on Hollywood Walk of Fame Video included

Updated:

The actors and performers joining her in receiving the honor in the 2018 class. 

For the fourth time, small Kentucky town elects a dog as mayor Video included

Updated:

After pledging to sniff out the community's problems, with a little help from her best friend, Brynneth Pawltro won the election a few months back. 

Recovery advocates worry opioid epidemic will get worse under McConnell's health care bill Video included

Updated:

In 2015, Kentucky saw 1,273 people died from the opioid epidemic. 

Loved ones remember 17-year-old Radcliff drowning victim

Updated:

The 17-year-old's body was pulled from a pond in Radcliff on Thursday, two hours after rescue teams began the search. 

Hundreds of vacant and abandoned properties in Louisville could soon get makeover

Updated:

On Thursday, Metro Council voted to pass a tax delinquency diversion program. The program allows the city to purchase tax liens on vacant properties.

RiverLink call centers make 'significant improvement' after rocky start, report says Video included

Updated:

An internal report from RiverLink's operator shows an increase in the rate of calls answered and those picked up within a 30-second goal.

UPDATE | 58-year-old homeless man shot and killed in Parkland neighborhood Video included

Updated:

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot to death Thursday night in an alley in the Parkland neighborhood.

Thousands of students from across the country come to Louisville for SkillsUSA competition Video included

Updated:

Thousands of students are packing Freedom Hall on Friday night to hear who won competitions at SkillsUSA.

Metro Corrections Director Mark Bolton taking indefinite leave of absence due to chronic knee pain Video included

Updated:

Metro Corrections Director Mark Bolton is taking an indefinite leave of absence for medical reasons. 

Critics say Gov. Bevin's emergency regulations designed to shut down abortion clinics Video included

Updated:

The Bevin administration said the regulations are needed to minimize risks in an emergency. But an attorney for Kentucky's only abortion clinic said it is aimed at shutting it down.

Woman sues Bullitt County over 'illegal' strip searches at Bullitt County jail Video included

Updated:

Her attorney says she had enough money to make bond, and wouldn't be housed in the jail, but was strip searched anyway.

Former LaRue County girls basketball coach pleads guilty to sexual misconduct Video included

Updated:

He was accused of taking a 14-year-old female player into the boys' locker room last year and inappropriately touching her. 

Kentucky appeals court clears LMPD officer accused by judge of giving 'false' testimony

Updated:

The Kentucky Court of Appeals ruled two Louisville judges "erred" in throwing out a DUI case based on alleged false testimony from Officer Jeff Eberenz.

LMPD searching for more possible victims of man arrested for assaults near U of L Video included

Updated:

Police believe 48-year-old Darryl Collier is the man who robbed, assaulted and threatened two women. 

IMAGES | Evander Holyfield surprises cancer patients at Norton Children's Hospital

Updated:

The hospital tweeted pictures of Holyfield posing with children at its Addison Jo Blair Care Center.

Military jet practicing for Dayton air show involved in accident

Updated:

Staff Sgt. Tabatha McCarthy with the Air Force Thunderbirds public relations office says There was a "mishap" while a plane was on the ground. She had no other information.

Authorities identify suspect accused of shooting officer in the foot

Updated:

Dimitri Harris was taken into custody Thursday afternoon.

California's AG bans state-funded travel to 4 states -- including Kentucky -- over laws he says are anti-LGBT

Updated:

California's attorney general is coming down hard on several states, including Kentucky. 

City councilman in Ohio asks if it's possible to stop responding to overdoses

Updated:

The frustration over the cost of EMS runs and the use of naloxone.

Boxing great Evander Holyfield talks boxing, Mike Tyson and his mama Video included

Updated:

The advice the heavyweight champion has for other aspiring boxers. 

CRAWFORD | Louisville CWS game scores ratings upset over NBA Draft in Louisville market

Updated:

The University of Louisville baseball team lost to TCU 4-3 Thursday night to end its College World Series run. But in another sense, the Cardinals pulled the biggest upset of the night.

Rescue teams pull teenager's body from Radcliff pond after apparent drowning Video included

Updated:

A 17-year-old is dead after police say he drowned in a pond in Radcliff Thursday evening. 

BOZICH | U of L's Mitchell, IU's Anunoby join UK Big 3 in NBA first round

Louisville's Donovan Mitchell, Malik Monk of Kentucky and Indiana's OG Anunoby were three of the five local players taken in the first round of the NBA Draft. Louisville's Donovan Mitchell, Malik Monk of Kentucky and Indiana's OG Anunoby were three of the five local players taken in the first round of the NBA Draft.
Updated:

De'Aaron Fox was the 21st Kentucky player coached by John Calipari taken in the first round of the NBA Draft -- and the number should swell to 22 (Malik Monk) and 23 (Bam Adebayo).

Bill Cosby plans sexual assault awareness town halls

Updated:

Cosby's sexual assault trial ended in a mistrial earlier this month because the jury couldn't come to a unanimous verdict.

CRAWFORD | Frustrated Cardinals fall to TCU 4-3, eliminated from College World Series

Associated Press photo Associated Press photo
Updated:

The University of Louisville baseball team lost its coach in the eighth inning, and the game 4-3 to TCU, to depart from this season's College World Series.

Metro Council approves $849 million budget focused on road repairs and public safety Video included

Updated:

Louisville Metro Council approved a $849 million budget Thursday night focused on road repairs, public safety and affordable housing. 

With new Portland headquarters, Interapt wants to bring brightest tech minds to west Louisville Video included

Updated:

A Louisville company is gaining global attention because of what it's been able to accomplish by breaking the mold.

CRAWFORD | Louisville's fastest man, Jaire Alexander, says Cards "will be better"

Jaire Alexander. Photo at left by Mike Dezarn. Others by Eric Crawford, WDRB. Jaire Alexander. Photo at left by Mike Dezarn. Others by Eric Crawford, WDRB.
Updated:

Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson wasn't the only Louisville player to have a sensational sophomore season. Now cornerback Jaire Alexander says he thinks even better things are ahead for the Cardinals.

LMPD identifies officer shot while chasing suspect Wednesday night Video included

Updated:

LMPD has identified the officer shot in the foot Wednesday night after chasing a suspect. 

1 month after his death, family of murdered 7-year-old boy pleads for 'peace and justice' Video included

Updated:

It's now been one month since a 7-year-old Louisville boy was shot and killed by a stray bullet.

Kentucky senators on forefront of GOP healthcare fight Video included

Updated:

Thursday was the Senate's turn to release its plan to replace Obamacare. 

