Marti Hazel - Vice President & Director of Sales

Marti Hazel began her broadcast career at the age of 16, working part-time for a radio station as a DJ and writer. Originally planning to pursue a News career, she ultimately chose Sales. Marti spent most of her 15 years in Radio as a sales manager while continuing to write commercials and do voice-over work. As the result of achieving a lofty sales goal, she was the only sales manager in Radio (as far as we know) to have been awarded a Porsche as a company car.

In 1989, she joined WDRB as an account executive. In 1991, her sales presentation to Humana Audubon Hospital was chosen "Best Sales Presentation" by FOX, the first affiliate sales award presented by the network. In 1993, she was awarded the "Distinguished Salesperson Award" by the Sales Marketing Executives Association.

In 1996, Marti was promoted to Local Sales Manager for WDRB and WFTE. In 1999, she was named "Best Manager" in the category of Radio and Television Management by the American Women in Radio and Television.

She was promoted to General Sales Manager of WDRB/WFTE in 2002.

In September of 2008, Marti was named Vice-President and Director of Sales and in 2011, she was appointed to the board of directors of Independence Television Company.

Over the course of her career, Marti was on the board of the Leukemia Society of Kentucky and the Advertising Federation of Louisville. She is a past president of the Business and Professional Women's Club and a past Vice-President of the Kiwanis Club. She has been involved in numerous civic activities and organizations including the Kentucky Junior Miss Program, where she served as Mistress of Ceremonies for twenty consecutive years.

She is a past chairman of the Kentucky Humane Society board and currently serves on the board for BSideU for Life. She is also a member of the Downtown Louisville Rotary Club, and she is the current chairman of the Kentucky Broadcasters Association.

Marti lives in the Hurstbourne area with her daughter, a Shih Tzu named Lola, and she is a devoted member of Southeast Christian Church.

You can reach Marti at mhazel@wdrb.com.