Tom Vickery - Local Sales Manager

A Louisville native, Tom is a graduate of the J. Graham Brown School.

In 2004 he joined the Kentucky Air National Guard, where he served as a Loadmaster on the C-130 Cargo Plane for nine years. Deploying numerous times around the globe, including two tours in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Tom studied communication at the Jefferson Community and Technical College and the University of Louisville.

In April 2011, Tom Joined WDRB and WMYO as an Account Manager, beginning his career in broadcast television. After a brief tour as a Local Account Executive, Tom transitioned over to National Sales Manager for WDRB, WMYO & WBKI in November 2013.

In September of 2014, Tom was offered the opportunity to lead the Local Sales team at WBKI TV. In April 2018 the WDRB/WMYO and WBKI local sales teams were merged into one dynamic sales force with two Local Sales Managers.

Outside of work, Tom enjoys spending time with his wife, Andrea, raising their two sons, William and Alexander, and spoiling their pup Mazie.

You can contact Tom at (502) 585-0755 or email him at tvickery@wdrb.com.