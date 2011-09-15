Marc Weinberg - Chief Meteorologist

Marc was born in Connecticut and lived there for about 10 years before moving to Massachusetts. In 1996, he moved to Oklahoma to attend the University of Oklahoma where he received a bachelor's degree in Meteorology with a minor in Mathematics. As a student, he was awarded an American Meteorological Society undergraduate scholarship and graduate fellowship for academic excellence. Following undergraduate work, Marc went on to graduate school at OU for about one year before beginning his career in television in 1999.

During Marc's time at OU, he was fortunate to get involved in numerous research projects with the "Doppler on Wheels" team. The projects included a lot of tornado chasing and hurricane chasing all over the country. Since severe weather has always been a huge passion in his life, storm-chasing became a part of his life.

Since Marc began chasing all types of weather in 1996, he has witnessed 54 tornadoes and three major hurricanes, including two F-5 and three F-4 tornadoes. Some of the video that Marc shot in October 1998 gained national attention and landed him on the David Letterman Show and Maury Povich Show.

In May 1999, Marc witnessed a mile-wide F-5 tornado hitting Oklahoma City. This video became one of the most well-known tornado videos of all time. Within three days, the video had aired all over the world and Marc had appeared on Montel Williams, CBS This Morning, Good Morning America, The Today Show, CBS Evening News with Dan Rather, CNN, The Weather Channel, etc.

However, that's not really why Marc remembers May 3, 1999. Standing only a quarter mile away from 318 mph winds and watching homes swept off the face of the earth changed him. From that point on, Marc wanted to use his skills to become a part of the warning process. So in the summer of 1999 he took a job in television at KSWO in Lawton, Oklahoma. In 2001, he moved to KTHV in Little Rock, Arkansas. And now Marc -- an AMS Sealed Meteorologist -- is excited about being a member of the WDRB Fox 41 team.

Some hobbies Marc enjoys are bodybuilding, working on his car, and of course chasing severe weather.

You can reach Marc at mweinberg@wdrb.com.

Contact Marc Weinberg

(502) 585-0867

Marc on Facebook

Marc on Twitter