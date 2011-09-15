Jude Redfield - Meteorologist

Jude is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist ( CBM ) from the American Meteorological Society and holds a seal of approval from the National Weather Association. He most recently worked at WTHR-TV in Indianapolis . Jude anchored the midday weather along with co-anchoring the 5, 5:30 & 6 evening weather. Prior to WTHR he worked in Cincinnati for three years.

Jude's prior experience includes positions as meteorologist at WVEC-TV in Norfolk , WSIL in Harrisburg , Illinois , and WKAG in Hopkinsville , Kentucky . Jude's experience covering tornadoes and snowstorms in the Ohio Valley and his knowledge of the geography of the region is significant given that he both grew up and worked in the Cincinnati area and comes to us from Indianapolis.

Covering winter storms is what he finds most challenging, but also most exciting. Winter weather sparked his curiosity in meteorology when he was in grade school. "I LOVE WINTER WEATHER!"

Jude is a graduate of Western Kentucky University . He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Meteorology/Geography and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Broadcasting. He won Emmy awards in 2006 and 2007 for Best Weather Anchor, and won an Emmy in 2008 for Best Weathercast. He also was the 2010 National Headliner Winner for "Into the Vortex."

You can follow Jude on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/#!/pages/Jude-Redfield/205025729516267 or email him at jredfield@wdrb.com.



