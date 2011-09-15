Jude Redfield - Meteorologist - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Jude Redfield - Meteorologist

Jude is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist ( CBM ) from the American Meteorological Society and holds a seal of approval from the National Weather Association. He most recently worked at WTHR-TV in Indianapolis . Jude anchored the midday weather along with co-anchoring the 5, 5:30 & 6 evening weather. Prior to WTHR he worked in Cincinnati for three years.

Jude's prior experience includes positions as meteorologist at WVEC-TV in Norfolk , WSIL in Harrisburg , Illinois , and WKAG in Hopkinsville , Kentucky . Jude's experience covering tornadoes and snowstorms in the Ohio Valley and his knowledge of the geography of the region is significant given that he both grew up and worked in the Cincinnati area and comes to us from Indianapolis.

Covering winter storms is what he finds most challenging, but also most exciting. Winter weather sparked his curiosity in meteorology when he was in grade school. "I LOVE WINTER WEATHER!"

Jude is a graduate of Western Kentucky University . He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Meteorology/Geography and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Broadcasting. He won Emmy awards in 2006 and 2007 for Best Weather Anchor, and won an Emmy in 2008 for Best Weathercast. He also was the 2010 National Headliner Winner for "Into the Vortex."

You can follow Jude on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/#!/pages/Jude-Redfield/205025729516267 or email him at jredfield@wdrb.com.

Jude on Facebook
Jude on Twitter

click here

  • The Super Outbreak

    The Super Outbreak

    Forty-three years ago, between 1 p.m. on April 3 and 7 a.m. and the following morning, the Eastern U.S. was overwhelmed by a record setting 148 tornadoes that tracked across 13 states between the Gulf Coast and the Canadian Border. The storms took 315 lives while injuring 6,000 more.

    More >>

    Forty-three years ago, between 1 p.m. on April 3 and 7 a.m. and the following morning, the Eastern U.S. was overwhelmed by a record setting 148 tornadoes that tracked across 13 states between the Gulf Coast and the Canadian Border. The storms took 315 lives while injuring 6,000 more.

    More >>

  • REMEMBERING HENRYVILLE: Five Years Later

    REMEMBERING HENRYVILLE: Five Years Later

    On March 2, 2012, an outbreak of tornadoes tore through Henryville, Indiana leaving destruction in its path. Now, five years later, residents continue to rebuild. 

    More >>

    On March 2, 2012, an outbreak of tornadoes tore through Henryville, Indiana leaving destruction in its path. Now, five years later, residents continue to rebuild. 

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.