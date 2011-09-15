Tom Lane - Sports Anchor - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Tom Lane - Sports Anchor

Tom Joined WDRB in 1990. Tom was born in Pittsburgh, Pa., and raised in Buffalo, New York. He graduated with a B.S. in Finance from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.

When not covering sports, the lifelong fan and participant coaches numerous youth sports. He also tries to sing in his church choir (please, no solos).

Tom has been married to his college sweetheart, Kathleen, since 1987, and they have three children.

You can reach Tom at tlane@wdrb.com.

