Stephan Johnson - Reporter

Stephan Johnson is a Louisville native where he graduated from Fern Creek High School in 1988. At an early age, he expressed an interest in history and politics, so he majored in political science at the University of Louisville.

While in college, Stephan entertained the notion of a life in public office, but he always had a passion for news and dreamed of one day becoming an accomplished anchor like Bryant Gumbel. He enrolled in journalism classes at U of L and was named the Communication Student of the Year in 1996.

In the summer of 1997, Stephan began his first on-air job as a reporter at the NBC affiliate, WFIE, in Evansville, IN. Stephan worked on his story-telling abilities and filled-in at the anchor desk for three years.

Stephan then began reporting at WCPO Channel 9 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Shortly after he arrived in the city, he was covering the downtown riots of April 2001 and was seen on CNN when local events made national news (during the 9/11 tragedies and the ComAir strike.)

