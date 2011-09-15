Rachel Collier - Anchor

Born and raised in Louisville, Rachel is thrilled to deliver news in her hometown!

Rachel's first stint at WDRB was as an intern, and was hired in 2010 after reporting at WBKO-TV in Bowling Green, Ky. She anchors WDRB's midday show.

Rachel has won more than a dozen awards for her work, including three prestigious Emmy awards. You can watch the stories here: The Last POW, Trooper's New Partner in Crime. Rachel has received numerous honors from the Louisville Society of Professional Journalists and the Kentucky Associated Press. She was named “Best TV Reporter” by the Associated Press in 2017.

Her first taste of news came at Kammerer Middle School, reading announcements on TV. There was no question she would pursue a journalism degree after working for Ballard High School's television news program, WBHS.

She's proud to call herself a Western Kentucky Hilltopper after graduating cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in broadcast news. She minored in music, and even sang the national anthem at several WKU basketball games.

Rachel enjoys reading true crime books, going on walks and bike rides, swimming, playing piano and volunteering for various non-profit organizations.

Rachel is married to her college sweetheart, Bryan. They have a son and golden retriever.

Send story ideas to Rachel at rcollier@wdrb.com.

(502) 585-0846

