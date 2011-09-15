Mike Marshall - Traffic Reporter

Mike began his broadcasting career working for several radio stations in Elizabethtown , Lexington, and Louisville. One day a friend suggested that he apply for a job as an air traffic reporter in Lexington.

That led to a similar position in the Louisville market. In October of 1998 Mike was hired to be the traffic reporter for a new morning news show on WDRB that show made its debut on October 5th as "Fox in the Morning" and Mike has been on board ever since.

Mike loves his job and says it's great to be with his co-workers each day. A lot of people work behind the scenes to make the show look and sound fantastic. And getting to work with Sterling, Candyce, Keith, Rachel, and the rest of the crew makes it all that much better.

Mike enjoys riding motorcycles and just hanging out with friends. He is a former martial arts instructor with a 2nd degree black belt in Tae Kwon Do, and he's also a U.S. Navy veteran.

Mike has three children -- Lucas, Brett and Erica.

You can contact Mike at mmarshall@wdrb.com.

(502) 585-0811

