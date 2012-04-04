Lindsey Braun - Account Executive - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Lindsey Braun - Account Executive

Lindsey is a native of Florence, KY, aka "Florence Ya'll." 

She graduated from Boone County High School where she was an avid participant in athletics, cheerleading, gymnastics and track.  She then moved to Louisville where she attended Bellarmine University, beginning her academic career as a Nursing student and a Bellarmine Knights cheerleader.  In May of 2011, she graduated with a BA in Liberal Studies and a double minor in Criminal Justice and Philosophy.  Lindsey was also a member of Bellarmine's Pre-Law Society.

While a full-time student at Bellarmine, Lindsey also balanced her academic career by working part-time in a Personal Injury law firm for four years.  Now, she is very proud and excited to be a member of the sales department at WDRB/WMYO.

In her free time, Lindsey enjoys rooting for the Cincinnati Reds and the Cincinnati Bengals, as well as spending time with her friends, family and two dogs.

