Eric Crawford - Sports Journalist

Eric Crawford joined WDRB in June of 2012 after 12 years at The Courier-Journal, half of which he spent as University of Louisville sports beat reporter and, more recently, as senior sports columnist.

Eric began his journalism career answering phones on the C-J sports desk while still a student at the University of Louisville, then moved to the Evansville Press, an afternoon daily that folded in 1998. The next day, he went to work for the morning Evansville Courier & Press, and was sports editor of that paper before coming home to Louisville.

At the C-J, Eric was honored multiple times by the Associated Press Sports Editors, including a national award in deadline sports reporting for his part in breaking a story about U of L coach Bobby Petrino secretly interviewing with Auburn University. He's also a winner of the Red Smith Writing Award for Kentucky Derby coverage.

His work has appeared in numerous national publications and web sites, including USA Today, ESPN.com, The Sporting News and others. He is he co-author of Rick Pitino's most recent book. "The One-Day Contract." He has won multiple sportswriting awards for WDRB.com, including the NSSA Kentucky Sportswriter of the Year Award for 2014.

He lists covering the UK-U of L Final Four showdown in New Orleans as the biggest local sports story he's ever covered, and is excited about the biggest change of his career -- from his newspaper career to a multi-media effort for WDRB and WDRB.com.

If you have story ideas for Eric or just want to contact him, you can reach him at ecrawford@wdrb.com.

You also can follow Eric on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ericcrawford or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/egcrawford.

Contact Eric Crawford

502-584-6441

Eric on Facebook

Eric on Twitter