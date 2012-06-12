Rick Bozich - Sports Journalist

There's no better spot in the country to cover college and high school sports than Louisville and the Kentuckiana area, and Rick Bozich is thrilled to bring his column, blog and commentaries to WDRB.

His initial career goals were to be a starting pitcher for the Chicago White Sox or the Lakers point guard, but writing and talking about sports haven't been as hard on his knees and rotator cuff.

Bozich grew up in Gary, Indiana, delivering papers for The Post-Tribune. He graduated from Indiana University (Bloomington) in 1975, where Bob Knight let him attend an occasional practice. After short stays at papers in Anderson (Ind.) and Bloomington, Bozich came to the Louisville Courier-Journal in 1978.

He has covered 31 of the last 32 NCAA Final Fours, 15 Super Bowls, 11 World Series, three Summer Olympics and one NBA Finals. He was voted into the U.S. Basketball Writers Association Hall of Fame in 2009 and currently serves as the state chairman for the John Wooden College Basketball Player of the Year Award.

He won first-place awards from the Associated Press Sports Editors for writing columns, features and game stories. He was a college basketball correspondent for Sports Illustrated for 20 years and has written for The New York Times, The Sporting News, Athlon Yearbooks and FoxSports.com.

Bozich and his wife, Rhonda, live in Oldham County. He has two children, three stepchildren and a remarkable 11-year-old yellow Lab.

You can reach Rick at rbozich@wdrb.com with story ideas and comments about his work. You also can follow Rick on Twitter at www.twitter.com/rickbozich or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/rickbozich.

Contact Rick Bozich

(502) 584-6441

Rick on Facebook

Rick on Twitter