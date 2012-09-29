Family that survived tornado moves into new Henryville home

A Floyd County man battling cancer who watched his daughter's graduation from his hospital bed has died.

A Floyd County man battling cancer who watched his daughter's graduation from his hospital bed has died.

LMPD has a new weapon to fight gun crime, and it is hidden in parts of the city.

LMPD has a new weapon to fight gun crime, and it is hidden in parts of the city.

LMPD launches new hidden tool in hopes of reducing spike in violent crime

LMPD launches new hidden tool in hopes of reducing spike in violent crime

St. Matthews Police say they've arrested a man who conspired with others to commit a robbery at an east Louisville apartment complex.

St. Matthews Police say they've arrested a man who conspired with others to commit a robbery at an east Louisville apartment complex.

Police say victim and 14-year-old daughter duct taped in St. Matthews apartment during robbery

Police say victim and 14-year-old daughter duct taped in St. Matthews apartment during robbery

What started as summer fun is turning dangerous for some Kentucky residents.

What started as summer fun is turning dangerous for some Kentucky residents.

The Shepherdsville Police chief announced the department will hire more officers and K-9s to create a dedicated drug enforcement unit.

The Shepherdsville Police chief announced the department will hire more officers and K-9s to create a dedicated drug enforcement unit.

Shepherdsville Police Department promises more arrests with creation of new drug unit

Shepherdsville Police Department promises more arrests with creation of new drug unit

Scottsburg Police say they've arrested a juvenile after a man was shot at southern Indiana park.

Scottsburg Police say they've arrested a juvenile after a man was shot at southern Indiana park.

Police say he was found at a Super 8...

Police say he was found at a Super 8...

POLICE: Man traveled from Germany to Shepherdsville to meet underage teen for sex

POLICE: Man traveled from Germany to Shepherdsville to meet underage teen for sex

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB)---The mat at the front door reads "There's No Place Like Home". It's a phrase that the Gilles family has repeated many times in the last 6 months.

"It's overwhelming. There are no words to describe it. I know I told you this before how we were looking forward to coming in and we're home. It's amazing," says Trish Gilles, who survived the March 2nd tornado in Henryville.

"I don't even know if I can tell you. It means the world. It's great," says Darrell Gilles, who survived the Henryville tornado.

This weekend they invited friends and family into their new home that they moved into a week ago.

It was a time to celebrate what they've overcome and a new start to their future.

"It's been such a long journey. It's been a long journey but at the same time it's hard to believe it's been 6 months," says Sarah Paden, a family friend.

On March 2nd, an EF-4 tornado picked up the home the Gilles family was in, dropping it nearby.

Darrell, Trish, and kids Caleb and Mia were taken to the hospital.

Collin, their other son, was the only one who didn't have to be treated.

"I can't imagine losing them and God truly blessed them and saved them," says Ashley Waller, a family friend.

There was a time when it was hard for Trish Gilles, who suffered a broken pelvis and ribs, to get around but her determination keeps her going.

She's gone from using a walker to now moving quickly with a U of L decorated cane.

Among her most valued possessions in the new home is a Bible her grandmother once gave her when she was baptized.

It was found among the rubble after the tornado hit and is a reminder to this family of how far they've come.

"To finally be here today standing here, having our friends over has been crazy," says Darrell Gilles.

"It's truly amazing. It's a miracle, they're a miracle and the people are amazing in this community," says family friend Ashley Waller.

Trish Gilles says she still has a couple more treatments to finish up therapy and will have another surgery in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2012 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.