Rick DeLuca - Meteorologist

Born and raised in upstate New York, Rick developed a passion for the weather at a very young age. He recalls, "camping out" on the front porch to watch the severe thunderstorms race through bringing the heavy downpours, gusty winds, hail, and the highly anticipated phenomenon...thunder and lightning! Although now he realizes that it probably wasn't the safest past time, it was certainly his favorite.

In order to pursue his passion for weather, Rick attended The University at Albany. It was there he underwent extensive training during time in forecasting "boot camp." After spending a year in Atlantic City, NJ at WMGM-TV, he also began to deliver the weather at WXTF, the Fox affiliate in Philadelphia. He finally made his way to Kentuckiana and is thrilled to join the family at WDRB.

Rick enjoys working out, cooking, and traveling in his spare time, but he loves spending time with family and friends. Join him for your weather forecast weekend mornings on WDRB.

