POV: Bill Lamb

During his campaign for Kentucky Governor in 2015, Matt Bevin emphasized the need to fix the state’s employee pension system, saying, “Continuing to ignore the problem is a threat to public safety, education and other viable government services.” After Bevin won, other state politicians chimed in, saying we could no longer afford to “kick this can down the road any longer.”More >>
Ray is so much a part of what Point of View has become, and will be in the future, that I wanted to take a moment to acknowledge his work and thank him for it.More >>
Everyone who pitched in by helping with water rescues, donations, cleanup and other offers of help following last week’s serious flooding deserve everyone’s thanks.More >>
Senate Bill 35 proposed that seasonal workers at places like Kentucky Kingdom, be allowed to work additional hours if they wanted, but without being paid overtime.More >>
Why are you so intent on making our city look terrible? Why aren't you studying to become a legitimate artist?More >>
Our most vulnerable citizens, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, have been left behind for more than a decade by Kentucky legislators making budget allocations.More >>
The NCAA is a flawed, inconsistent and hypocritical organization, and they got it very wrong on Tuesday. But who said life is fair?More >>
Let me assure you that I'm all FOR thoughts and prayers. But how about thoughts and prayers that actually achieve something?More >>
Senator McConnell thinks we should build a new VA hospital on Brownsboro Road. I'm not so sure. There are three reasons this may be a bad idea.More >>
Dr. Marty Pollio was permanently named the new JCPS superintendent this past Sunday. And I'm pleased by the choice.More >>
It’s often said that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. But I’m fairly sure President Donald Trump has no desire to flatter Korea’s Kim Jong Un.More >>
Louisville Metro's Chief of Community Building is calling a WDRB investigation "an unfair, sensationalized series."More >>
This might be a good time for some Darts and laurels,More >>
For his parents to be outraged is laughable.More >>
Despite all the talk by Kentucky lawmakers about how critical it is to improve the state's public education, their actions seem to directly contradict their words.More >>
In the aftermath of the Marshall County High School shootings, Governor Bevin said guns aren’t the problem, but that violence in movies, music and video games is to blame. My first thought was to blast him for pandering to the NRA and dodging the real issues at hand.More >>
Many of the excuses for being unemployed may soon disappear.More >>
So most, if not all of us, will need to dig a bit deeper from here on if we care about the future of Kentucky at all.More >>
Laurels are good. Darts are bad. WDRB President and General Manager Bill Lamb would like to hand out a few of both.More >>
Few people in the Louisville area have more difficult jobs than Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad. And not many could be better at their jobs.More >>
One of the most important Senate accomplishments in 2017 was our work to fill the vacancies in our federal courts with qualified judges.More >>
Whatever good this legislative session hopes to accomplish simply won’t happen without MAJOR contributions from Kentucky's urban centers.More >>
If you’re a Louisville sports fan, for the most part, the year ended pretty crummy. The men’s basketball team was badly outplayed and outcoached by Kentucky and suffered a humiliating loss on Friday.More >>
One of humanity's biggest problems is the tendency for people to hear what they THINK someone has said instead of what was actually said, based on their own sensitivities or preconceptions.More >>
It looks as if the Republicans will get their tax plan through Congress this week.More >>
Sometimes, when nothing makes sense, or obvious things aren’t getting done, I like to daydream about what I would do if I ruled the world and all things were possible.More >>
There are two reasons a Kentucky Governor should call a special legislative session to deal with a specific issue. The first is that it’s of extraordinary importance to the Commonwealth’s citizens, and the second is that it’s so important it can’t wait until the next regularly scheduled session.More >>
Sexual harassment and abuse is dominating the news. And as distasteful as the subject may be, we're forced to think and respond carefully. So where does one begin?More >>
If you are interested in fostering or adoption, reach out to one of the many organizations in Louisville to get more details. You can make a big difference today.More >>
A plan being floated by a Kentucky State Representative proposes to do away with many of Kentucky's judicial elections by amending the state constitution to allow the governor to choose appellate judges from a list of three nominees provided by the state Judicial Nominating Commission.More >>
I was shocked at last week’s news that Matt Lauer had become the most recent public figure to lose his job over claims of sexual harassment. But more troubling was a comment I later overheard from a man who said, “I guess none of us are safe anymore.”More >>
Sometimes, even when all the words are there and the message is crystal clear, people hear something else. Or, they try to fill in the blanks.That happens all the time with Point of View, where people hear something that was never said.More >>
If I were a betting man -- which I’m not (simply because I’m not very good at it), I’d bet that Lamar Jackson has played his last game in Papa John’s Stadium.More >>
I grew up thinking I lived in the most noble country on earth. But unfortunately, many more despicable behaviors and corrupt practices occur in America than I ever dreamed possible as a wide eyed kidMore >>
Since more than four in ten Americans in 1965 were regular smokers, Kentucky’s current rate of 21 percent might seem good. But it’s not.More >>
If we seriously want to make American great again, every one of us should start by looking in the mirror.More >>
Last year, I said the planned tolls on the new Ohio River Bridges were too high, since even the very cheapest rate of one dollar per crossing would add up to an onerous $500 per year for regular interstate commuters. But now, Indiana is making plans to turn the screws even tighter.More >>
The University of Louisville men's basketball team has a mission. That mission begins this weekend. And these guys deserve the support of us all.More >>
He smirks about what he did. He treated women like objects, he disrespected their rights, he pawed them and made them look at his naked butt, he admitted it, and he got away with it.More >>
If the members of this do-nothing board don't want to meet and oversee the operations they're responsible for, fine. But why are they on it in the first place?More >>
Last week, Bob McNair, the owner of the NFL’s Houston Texans got in trouble with his team for saying “We can’t have the inmates running the prison.” I fail to see how that’s offensive – unless, like a few NFL players, you’ve actually been an inmate.More >>
Every year over 28,000 children are abused or neglected in our Commonwealth. The Yum! Center seats 22,000 people, and could not hold all our cases of abuse and neglect.More >>
For years, I have worked with my colleagues in Congress to fight back.More >>
Every game or sport has its winners and losers. But when it comes to governing, all sides should be working WITH each other – not against.More >>
There are many things to like about Governor Matt Bevin's plan to address Kentucky's severe pension crisis.More >>
Girl Scouting empowers women to become leaders.More >>
With the formation of the Louisville Metropolitan Caucus, we are hopeful for big changes.More >>
Louisville's Metro Council will soon vote whether to approve a deal to fund the purchase of 40 acres in Butchertown for a soccer stadium district that would serve as the new home of our local professional team, Louisville City FC.More >>
There are a few powerful U of L board members who want Tom Jurich gone. That’s no secret. In my opinion, it has a lot more to do with their egos than with what is right for U of L.More >>
State Sen. Dennis Parrett organized the town hall.More >>
As conceived, the facility will not only contain state of the art track and field facilities, but also retail space, restaurants and even an onsite hotelMore >>
What do Tom Price, Steve Mnuchin and Scott Pruitt have in common? All are high-level government officials who routinely used private flights instead of flying commercially and stuck taxpayers with the exorbitant costs – until the press revealed their arrogant extravagance.More >>
Do I believe Tom Jurich knew about this latest infraction? Not for a second. But it doesn't matter.More >>
The purpose of Point of View is to get a conversation started. Whether you agree or disagree is not important to me.More >>
Anyone who knows me knows I support the police every way I can. When they're wrong, I have to say that too.More >>
As WDRB reporter Marcus Green reminds us in his most recent story, the venerable Louisville Gardens facility – previously called the Convention Center, and before that, the Louisville Armory – still stands at Sixth and Muhammad Ali downtown. Nearly 10 years after its closure, it isn’t being used for anything important, but it‘s still there. And this pleases me.More >>
Business survival in today’s media landscape is certainly no walk in the park. Cable systems are losing customers and newspapers are losing readers. That’s not a secret.More >>
Sometimes, your back has to be completely up against the wall before you'll finally stop ignoring a problem and fix it. And this is one of those times for the Commonwealth of Kentucky.More >>
Let’s face it – any tax or utility increase these days is sure to be a difficult sell. Especially one that would raise rates by 20%, which is what MSD asked the Metro Council to approve earlier this summer.More >>
It’s hailed as a gathering place for people from all across Louisville. But soon, a lot of those people won’t be feeling all that welcome anymore.More >>
President Donald Trump’s attempt to lay the blame for the Senate’s failure to repeal and replace Obamacare at the feet of Senator Mitch McConnell exemplifies the dysfunction that currently exists between the president and his own party.More >>
The current tax code is overly complex with rates that are too high, making it harder for individuals and small businesses to succeed.More >>
If, like me, you experienced a breathtaking moment of wonder Monday afternoon witnessing America’s first coast-to-coast total solar eclipse in nearly a century, thank a scientistMore >>
