POV: Bill Lamb

Bill Lamb is the President and General Manager of WDRB.

  • POV | The Can Has Been Kicked Long Enough

    POV | The Can Has Been Kicked Long Enough

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 4:52 PM EDT2018-03-13 20:52:55 GMT

    During his campaign for Kentucky Governor in 2015, Matt Bevin emphasized the need to fix the state’s employee pension system, saying, “Continuing to ignore the problem is a threat to public safety, education and other viable government services.” After Bevin won, other state politicians chimed in, saying we could no longer afford to “kick this can down the road any longer.”

    During his campaign for Kentucky Governor in 2015, Matt Bevin emphasized the need to fix the state’s employee pension system, saying, “Continuing to ignore the problem is a threat to public safety, education and other viable government services.” After Bevin won, other state politicians chimed in, saying we could no longer afford to “kick this can down the road any longer.”

  • POV | Thank You, Ray Foushee

    POV | Thank You, Ray Foushee

    Thursday, March 8 2018 4:30 PM EST2018-03-08 21:30:08 GMT
    Bill Lamb, WDRB President and General ManagerBill Lamb, WDRB President and General Manager

    Ray is so much a part of what Point of View has become, and will be in the future, that I wanted to take a moment to acknowledge his work and thank him for it.  

    Ray is so much a part of what Point of View has become, and will be in the future, that I wanted to take a moment to acknowledge his work and thank him for it.  

  • POV | Flushing out Louisville’s dirty problem

    POV | Flushing out Louisville’s dirty problem

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 7:58 AM EST2018-03-07 12:58:06 GMT

    Everyone who pitched in by helping with water rescues, donations, cleanup and other offers of help following last week’s serious flooding deserve everyone’s thanks.

    Everyone who pitched in by helping with water rescues, donations, cleanup and other offers of help following last week’s serious flooding deserve everyone’s thanks.

  • POV | What is Teamsters Local 89 thinking?

    POV | What is Teamsters Local 89 thinking?

    Thursday, March 1 2018 8:52 PM EST2018-03-02 01:52:38 GMT

    Senate Bill 35 proposed that seasonal workers at places like Kentucky Kingdom, be allowed to work additional hours if they wanted, but without being paid overtime. 

    Senate Bill 35 proposed that seasonal workers at places like Kentucky Kingdom, be allowed to work additional hours if they wanted, but without being paid overtime. 

  • POV | Graffiti is Not Art - It's Vandalism

    POV | Graffiti is Not Art - It's Vandalism

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 4:30 PM EST2018-02-27 21:30:16 GMT
    Bill Lamb, WDRB President and General ManagerBill Lamb, WDRB President and General Manager

    Why are you so intent on making our city look terrible? Why aren't you studying to become a legitimate artist?

    Why are you so intent on making our city look terrible? Why aren't you studying to become a legitimate artist?

  • GUEST POV | Critical services for the disabled are in jeopardy

    GUEST POV | Critical services for the disabled are in jeopardy

    Friday, February 23 2018 3:52 PM EST2018-02-23 20:52:27 GMT
    Leah Campbell, executive director of Apple PatchLeah Campbell, executive director of Apple Patch

    Our most vulnerable citizens, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, have been left behind for more than a decade by Kentucky legislators making budget allocations.

    Our most vulnerable citizens, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, have been left behind for more than a decade by Kentucky legislators making budget allocations.

  • POV | Who said life was fair?

    POV | Who said life was fair?

    Thursday, February 22 2018 4:32 PM EST2018-02-22 21:32:21 GMT

    The NCAA is a flawed, inconsistent and hypocritical organization, and they got it very wrong on Tuesday. But who said life is fair?

    The NCAA is a flawed, inconsistent and hypocritical organization, and they got it very wrong on Tuesday. But who said life is fair?

  • POV | Not Enough Thought in 'Thoughts and Prayers'

    POV | Not Enough Thought in 'Thoughts and Prayers'

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 4:30 PM EST2018-02-20 21:30:11 GMT

    Let me assure you that I'm all FOR thoughts and prayers. But how about thoughts and prayers that actually achieve something?

    Let me assure you that I'm all FOR thoughts and prayers. But how about thoughts and prayers that actually achieve something?

  • GUEST POV | Why a new VA Hospital on Brownsboro Road is a bad idea

    GUEST POV | Why a new VA Hospital on Brownsboro Road is a bad idea

    Friday, February 16 2018 5:51 PM EST2018-02-16 22:51:42 GMT

    Senator McConnell thinks we should build a new VA hospital on Brownsboro Road. I'm not so sure. There are three reasons this may be a bad idea.

    Senator McConnell thinks we should build a new VA hospital on Brownsboro Road. I'm not so sure. There are three reasons this may be a bad idea.

  • POV | A Good Choice for Superintendent

    POV | A Good Choice for Superintendent

    Thursday, February 15 2018 4:04 PM EST2018-02-15 21:04:49 GMT

    Dr. Marty Pollio was permanently named the new JCPS superintendent this past Sunday. And I'm pleased by the choice.

    Dr. Marty Pollio was permanently named the new JCPS superintendent this past Sunday. And I'm pleased by the choice.

  • POV | Sabre rattling a bad idea

    POV | Sabre rattling a bad idea

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 7:34 AM EST2018-02-14 12:34:13 GMT

    It’s often said that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. But I’m fairly sure President Donald Trump has no desire to flatter Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

    It’s often said that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. But I’m fairly sure President Donald Trump has no desire to flatter Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

  • GUEST POV | WDRB's investigation of Youth Detention Services was 'unfair'

    GUEST POV | WDRB's investigation of Youth Detention Services was 'unfair'

    Monday, February 12 2018 5:47 PM EST2018-02-12 22:47:33 GMT

    Louisville Metro's Chief of Community Building is calling a WDRB investigation "an unfair, sensationalized series."

    Louisville Metro's Chief of Community Building is calling a WDRB investigation "an unfair, sensationalized series."

  • POV | Darts and Laurels

    POV | Darts and Laurels

    Thursday, February 8 2018 4:43 PM EST2018-02-08 21:43:46 GMT

    This might be a good time for some Darts and laurels,

    This might be a good time for some Darts and laurels,

  • POV | How about less blame and more parenting

    POV | How about less blame and more parenting

    Tuesday, February 6 2018 4:52 PM EST2018-02-06 21:52:06 GMT

    For his parents to be outraged is laughable. 

    For his parents to be outraged is laughable. 

  • POV | Stop diluting public education funding

    POV | Stop diluting public education funding

    Thursday, February 1 2018 3:34 PM EST2018-02-01 20:34:34 GMT

    Despite all the talk by Kentucky lawmakers about how critical it is to improve the state's public education, their actions seem to directly contradict their words.

    Despite all the talk by Kentucky lawmakers about how critical it is to improve the state's public education, their actions seem to directly contradict their words.

  • POV | Agreeing with Bevin About Moral Deterioration

    POV | Agreeing with Bevin About Moral Deterioration

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 4:31 PM EST2018-01-30 21:31:50 GMT

    In the aftermath of the Marshall County High School shootings, Governor Bevin said guns aren’t the problem, but that violence in movies, music and video games is to blame. My first thought was to blast him for pandering to the NRA and dodging the real issues at hand.

    In the aftermath of the Marshall County High School shootings, Governor Bevin said guns aren’t the problem, but that violence in movies, music and video games is to blame. My first thought was to blast him for pandering to the NRA and dodging the real issues at hand.

  • POV | When Unemployment Becomes a Choice

    POV | When Unemployment Becomes a Choice

    Thursday, January 25 2018 4:30 PM EST2018-01-25 21:30:07 GMT

    Many of the excuses for being unemployed may soon disappear.

    Many of the excuses for being unemployed may soon disappear.

  • POV | Kentucky residents will have to pay more taxes if state problems to be fixed

    POV | Kentucky residents will have to pay more taxes if state problems to be fixed

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 4:30 PM EST2018-01-23 21:30:13 GMT

    So most, if not all of us, will need to dig a bit deeper from here on if we care about the future of Kentucky at all.

    So most, if not all of us, will need to dig a bit deeper from here on if we care about the future of Kentucky at all.

  • POV | Darts and Laurels

    POV | Darts and Laurels

    Thursday, January 11 2018 4:30 PM EST2018-01-11 21:30:13 GMT

    Laurels are good. Darts are bad. WDRB President and General Manager Bill Lamb would like to hand out a few of both.

    Laurels are good. Darts are bad. WDRB President and General Manager Bill Lamb would like to hand out a few of both.

  • POV | Conrad’s critics are unrealistic

    POV | Conrad’s critics are unrealistic

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 8:44 AM EST2018-01-10 13:44:57 GMT

    Few people in the Louisville area have more difficult jobs than Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad. And not many could be better at their jobs.

    Few people in the Louisville area have more difficult jobs than Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad. And not many could be better at their jobs.

  • MCCONNELL OP/ED: A year of extraordinary accomplishment

    MCCONNELL OP/ED: A year of extraordinary accomplishment

    Monday, January 8 2018 12:43 PM EST2018-01-08 17:43:06 GMT

    One of the most important Senate accomplishments in 2017 was our work to fill the vacancies in our federal courts with qualified judges. 

    One of the most important Senate accomplishments in 2017 was our work to fill the vacancies in our federal courts with qualified judges. 

  • POV | The Legislative Session -- Don't Neglect the Cities

    POV | The Legislative Session -- Don't Neglect the Cities

    Thursday, January 4 2018 4:30 PM EST2018-01-04 21:30:11 GMT

    Whatever good this legislative session hopes to accomplish simply won’t happen without MAJOR contributions from Kentucky's urban centers.

    Whatever good this legislative session hopes to accomplish simply won’t happen without MAJOR contributions from Kentucky's urban centers.

  • POV | Something Positive About Louisville Sports

    POV | Something Positive About Louisville Sports

    Tuesday, January 2 2018 4:00 PM EST2018-01-02 21:00:19 GMT

    If you’re a Louisville sports fan, for the most part, the year ended pretty crummy. The men’s basketball team was badly outplayed and outcoached by Kentucky and suffered a humiliating loss on Friday.

    If you’re a Louisville sports fan, for the most part, the year ended pretty crummy. The men’s basketball team was badly outplayed and outcoached by Kentucky and suffered a humiliating loss on Friday.

  • POV | The Gift of Listening

    POV | The Gift of Listening

    Thursday, December 21 2017 4:30 PM EST2017-12-21 21:30:09 GMT

    One of humanity's biggest problems is the tendency for people to hear what they THINK someone has said instead of what was actually said, based on their own sensitivities or preconceptions.

    One of humanity's biggest problems is the tendency for people to hear what they THINK someone has said instead of what was actually said, based on their own sensitivities or preconceptions.

  • POV | Parroting the Party Line

    POV | Parroting the Party Line

    Dec 19, 2017 04:00 PM2017-12-20 12:25:43 GMT

    It looks as if the Republicans will get their tax plan through Congress this week. 

    It looks as if the Republicans will get their tax plan through Congress this week. 

  • POV | If I ruled the world: Dec. 14, 2017

    POV | If I ruled the world: Dec. 14, 2017

    Thursday, December 14 2017 4:54 PM EST2017-12-14 21:54:56 GMT

    Sometimes, when nothing makes sense, or obvious things aren’t getting done, I like to daydream about what I would do if I ruled the world and all things were possible.

    Sometimes, when nothing makes sense, or obvious things aren’t getting done, I like to daydream about what I would do if I ruled the world and all things were possible.

  • POV | Special Session for pensions no longer needed

    POV | Special Session for pensions no longer needed

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 4:00 PM EST2017-12-12 21:00:16 GMT

    There are two reasons a Kentucky Governor should call a special legislative session to deal with a specific issue. The first is that it’s of extraordinary importance to the Commonwealth’s citizens, and the second is that it’s so important it can’t wait until the next regularly scheduled session.

    There are two reasons a Kentucky Governor should call a special legislative session to deal with a specific issue. The first is that it’s of extraordinary importance to the Commonwealth’s citizens, and the second is that it’s so important it can’t wait until the next regularly scheduled session.

  • GUEST POV | Sexual harassment deserves consequences

    GUEST POV | Sexual harassment deserves consequences

    Monday, December 11 2017 4:01 PM EST2017-12-11 21:01:10 GMT

    Sexual harassment and abuse is dominating the news. And as distasteful as the subject may be, we're forced to think and respond carefully. So where does one begin?

    Sexual harassment and abuse is dominating the news. And as distasteful as the subject may be, we're forced to think and respond carefully. So where does one begin?

  • GUEST POV | In Favor of fostering

    GUEST POV | In Favor of fostering

    Friday, December 8 2017 4:37 PM EST2017-12-08 21:37:34 GMT

    If you are interested in fostering or adoption, reach out to one of the many organizations in Louisville to get more details. You can make a big difference today. 

    If you are interested in fostering or adoption, reach out to one of the many organizations in Louisville to get more details. You can make a big difference today. 

  • POV | Cut back on judicial elections

    POV | Cut back on judicial elections

    Thursday, December 7 2017 5:41 PM EST2017-12-07 22:41:17 GMT

    A plan being floated by a Kentucky State Representative proposes to do away with many of Kentucky's judicial elections by amending the state constitution to allow the governor to choose appellate judges from a list of three nominees provided by the state Judicial Nominating Commission. 

    A plan being floated by a Kentucky State Representative proposes to do away with many of Kentucky's judicial elections by amending the state constitution to allow the governor to choose appellate judges from a list of three nominees provided by the state Judicial Nominating Commission. 

  • POV | Women are finally being heard

    POV | Women are finally being heard

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 4:00 PM EST2017-12-05 21:00:17 GMT

    I was shocked at last week’s news that Matt Lauer had become the most recent public figure to lose his job over claims of sexual harassment. But more troubling was a comment I later overheard from a man who said, “I guess none of us are safe anymore.”

    I was shocked at last week’s news that Matt Lauer had become the most recent public figure to lose his job over claims of sexual harassment. But more troubling was a comment I later overheard from a man who said, “I guess none of us are safe anymore.”

  • POV | Mega Cavern is the good guy

    POV | Mega Cavern is the good guy

    Thursday, November 30 2017 5:00 PM EST2017-11-30 22:00:27 GMT

    Sometimes, even when all the words are there and the message is crystal clear, people hear something else. Or, they try to fill in the blanks.That happens all the time with Point of View, where people hear something that was never said.

    Sometimes, even when all the words are there and the message is crystal clear, people hear something else. Or, they try to fill in the blanks.That happens all the time with Point of View, where people hear something that was never said.

  • POV | The end of the Lamar Jackson era

    POV | The end of the Lamar Jackson era

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 7:56 AM EST2017-11-29 12:56:23 GMT

    If I were a betting man -- which I’m not (simply because I’m not very good at it), I’d bet that Lamar Jackson has played his last game in Papa John’s Stadium.

    If I were a betting man -- which I’m not (simply because I’m not very good at it), I’d bet that Lamar Jackson has played his last game in Papa John’s Stadium.

  • POV | Declare war on human trafficking

    POV | Declare war on human trafficking

    Thursday, November 23 2017 10:50 PM EST2017-11-24 03:50:50 GMT

    I grew up thinking I lived in the most noble country on earth. But unfortunately, many more despicable behaviors and corrupt practices occur in America than I ever dreamed possible as a wide eyed kid

    I grew up thinking I lived in the most noble country on earth. But unfortunately, many more despicable behaviors and corrupt practices occur in America than I ever dreamed possible as a wide eyed kid

  • POV | Bigger cigarette tax is necessary

    POV | Bigger cigarette tax is necessary

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 7:17 AM EST2017-11-22 12:17:11 GMT

    Since more than four in ten Americans in 1965 were regular smokers, Kentucky’s current rate of 21 percent might seem good. But it’s not.

    Since more than four in ten Americans in 1965 were regular smokers, Kentucky’s current rate of 21 percent might seem good. But it’s not.

  • POV | Can America Really Be Great Again?

    POV | Can America Really Be Great Again?

    Thursday, November 16 2017 4:23 PM EST2017-11-16 21:23:03 GMT

    If we seriously want to make American great again, every one of us should start by looking in the mirror.

    If we seriously want to make American great again, every one of us should start by looking in the mirror.

  • POV | No to more tolling

    POV | No to more tolling

    Tuesday, November 14 2017 4:14 PM EST2017-11-14 21:14:05 GMT

    Last year, I said the planned tolls on the new Ohio River Bridges were too high, since even the very cheapest rate of one dollar per crossing would add up to an onerous $500 per year for regular interstate commuters. But now, Indiana is making plans to turn the screws even tighter.

    Last year, I said the planned tolls on the new Ohio River Bridges were too high, since even the very cheapest rate of one dollar per crossing would add up to an onerous $500 per year for regular interstate commuters. But now, Indiana is making plans to turn the screws even tighter.

  • POV | A New Day for Louisville Basketball

    POV | A New Day for Louisville Basketball

    Thursday, November 9 2017 4:30 PM EST2017-11-09 21:30:15 GMT

    The University of Louisville men's basketball team has a mission. That mission begins this weekend. And these guys deserve the support of us all.

    The University of Louisville men's basketball team has a mission. That mission begins this weekend. And these guys deserve the support of us all.

  • POV | Dan Johnson got away with it

    POV | Dan Johnson got away with it

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 4:30 PM EST2017-11-07 21:30:13 GMT

    He smirks about what he did. He treated women like objects, he disrespected their rights, he pawed them and made them look at his naked butt, he admitted it, and he got away with it.

    He smirks about what he did. He treated women like objects, he disrespected their rights, he pawed them and made them look at his naked butt, he admitted it, and he got away with it.

  • POV | Not bridging the gap

    POV | Not bridging the gap

    Thursday, November 2 2017 4:30 PM EDT2017-11-02 20:30:17 GMT

    If the members of this do-nothing board don't want to meet and oversee the operations they're responsible for, fine. But why are they on it in the first place?

    If the members of this do-nothing board don't want to meet and oversee the operations they're responsible for, fine. But why are they on it in the first place?

  • POV | Remember the little boy who cried wolf

    POV | Remember the little boy who cried wolf

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 5:15 PM EDT2017-10-31 21:15:34 GMT

    Last week, Bob McNair, the owner of the NFL’s Houston Texans got in trouble with his team for saying “We can’t have the inmates running the prison.”  I fail to see how that’s offensive – unless, like a few NFL players, you’ve actually been an inmate. 

    Last week, Bob McNair, the owner of the NFL’s Houston Texans got in trouble with his team for saying “We can’t have the inmates running the prison.”  I fail to see how that’s offensive – unless, like a few NFL players, you’ve actually been an inmate. 

  • GUEST POV | There is too much child abuse in Kentucky, and it has to stop

    GUEST POV | There is too much child abuse in Kentucky, and it has to stop

    Friday, October 27 2017 4:30 PM EDT2017-10-27 20:30:13 GMT

    Every year over 28,000 children are abused or neglected in our Commonwealth. The Yum! Center seats 22,000 people, and could not hold all our cases of abuse and neglect.

    Every year over 28,000 children are abused or neglected in our Commonwealth. The Yum! Center seats 22,000 people, and could not hold all our cases of abuse and neglect.

  • MCCONNELL OP-ED | Helping those struggling with addiction

    MCCONNELL OP-ED | Helping those struggling with addiction

    Friday, October 27 2017 12:33 PM EDT2017-10-27 16:33:19 GMT

    For years, I have worked with my colleagues in Congress to fight back.

    For years, I have worked with my colleagues in Congress to fight back.

  • POV | Legislation is not a sport

    POV | Legislation is not a sport

    Thursday, October 26 2017 4:50 PM EDT2017-10-26 20:50:19 GMT

    Every game or sport has its winners and losers. But when it comes to governing, all sides should be working WITH each other – not against.

    Every game or sport has its winners and losers. But when it comes to governing, all sides should be working WITH each other – not against.

  • POV | Pension plan holds promise

    POV | Pension plan holds promise

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 4:00 PM EDT2017-10-24 20:00:27 GMT

    There are many things to like about Governor Matt Bevin's plan to address Kentucky's severe pension crisis.

    There are many things to like about Governor Matt Bevin's plan to address Kentucky's severe pension crisis.

  • GUEST POV: Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana

    GUEST POV: Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana

    Thursday, October 19 2017 4:52 PM EDT2017-10-19 20:52:36 GMT

    Girl Scouting empowers women to become leaders.

    Girl Scouting empowers women to become leaders.

  • GUEST POV: Metro Caucus To Provide Bigger Voice in Frankfort

    GUEST POV: Metro Caucus To Provide Bigger Voice in Frankfort

    Oct 17, 2017 04:49 PM2017-10-19 17:05:40 GMT

    With the formation of the Louisville Metropolitan Caucus, we are hopeful for big changes.

    With the formation of the Louisville Metropolitan Caucus, we are hopeful for big changes.

  • POV | Soccer proposal is a good deal

    POV | Soccer proposal is a good deal

    Thursday, October 12 2017 4:44 PM EDT2017-10-12 20:44:30 GMT

    Louisville's Metro Council will soon vote whether to approve a deal to fund the purchase of 40 acres in Butchertown for a soccer stadium district that would serve as the new home of our local professional team, Louisville City FC.

    Louisville's Metro Council will soon vote whether to approve a deal to fund the purchase of 40 acres in Butchertown for a soccer stadium district that would serve as the new home of our local professional team, Louisville City FC.

  • POV | Consider Jurich’s full body of work

    POV | Consider Jurich’s full body of work

    Tuesday, October 10 2017 4:00 PM EDT2017-10-10 20:00:20 GMT

    There are a few powerful U of L board members who want Tom Jurich gone. That’s no secret. In my opinion, it has a lot more to do with their egos than with what is right for U of L.

    There are a few powerful U of L board members who want Tom Jurich gone. That’s no secret. In my opinion, it has a lot more to do with their egos than with what is right for U of L.

  • Kentucky lawmakers gather in Hardin County for town hall meeting to discuss pension crisis

    Kentucky lawmakers gather in Hardin County for town hall meeting to discuss pension crisis

    Monday, October 9 2017 10:25 PM EDT2017-10-10 02:25:50 GMT

    State Sen. Dennis Parrett organized the town hall.

    State Sen. Dennis Parrett organized the town hall.

  • POV | West Louisville gets a boost

    POV | West Louisville gets a boost

    Thursday, October 5 2017 4:00 PM EDT2017-10-05 20:00:29 GMT

    As conceived, the facility will not only contain state of the art track and field facilities, but also retail space, restaurants and even an onsite hotel

    As conceived, the facility will not only contain state of the art track and field facilities, but also retail space, restaurants and even an onsite hotel

  • POV | 'Fake News' Claims Are Just an Excuse

    POV | 'Fake News' Claims Are Just an Excuse

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 4:00 PM EDT2017-10-03 20:00:20 GMT

    What do Tom Price, Steve Mnuchin and Scott Pruitt have in common? All are high-level government officials who routinely used private flights instead of flying commercially and stuck taxpayers with the exorbitant costs – until the press revealed their arrogant extravagance.

    What do Tom Price, Steve Mnuchin and Scott Pruitt have in common? All are high-level government officials who routinely used private flights instead of flying commercially and stuck taxpayers with the exorbitant costs – until the press revealed their arrogant extravagance.

  • POV | What a Difference a Day Makes

    POV | What a Difference a Day Makes

    Thursday, September 28 2017 4:30 PM EDT2017-09-28 20:30:09 GMT

    Do I believe Tom Jurich knew about this latest infraction? Not for a second. But it doesn't matter.

    Do I believe Tom Jurich knew about this latest infraction? Not for a second. But it doesn't matter.

  • POV | Talking AT Not the Same as Talking WITH

    POV | Talking AT Not the Same as Talking WITH

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 4:00 PM EDT2017-09-26 20:00:16 GMT

    The purpose of Point of View is to get a conversation started. Whether you agree or disagree is not important to me.

    The purpose of Point of View is to get a conversation started. Whether you agree or disagree is not important to me.

  • POV | WDRB subpoena is unwarranted

    POV | WDRB subpoena is unwarranted

    Thursday, September 21 2017 3:44 PM EDT2017-09-21 19:44:38 GMT

    Anyone who knows me knows I support the police every way I can. When they're wrong, I have to say that too.

    Anyone who knows me knows I support the police every way I can. When they're wrong, I have to say that too.

  • POV | Louisville Gardens Could Still Rise

    POV | Louisville Gardens Could Still Rise

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 4:00 PM EDT2017-09-19 20:00:13 GMT

    As WDRB reporter Marcus Green reminds us in his most recent story, the venerable Louisville Gardens facility – previously called the Convention Center, and before that, the Louisville Armory – still stands at Sixth and Muhammad Ali downtown. Nearly 10 years after its closure, it isn’t being used for anything important, but it‘s still there. And this pleases me.

    As WDRB reporter Marcus Green reminds us in his most recent story, the venerable Louisville Gardens facility – previously called the Convention Center, and before that, the Louisville Armory – still stands at Sixth and Muhammad Ali downtown. Nearly 10 years after its closure, it isn’t being used for anything important, but it‘s still there. And this pleases me.

  • POV | Paying More for Less Won’t Fly Anymore

    POV | Paying More for Less Won’t Fly Anymore

    Thursday, September 14 2017 4:00 PM EDT2017-09-14 20:00:18 GMT

    Business survival in today’s media landscape is certainly no walk in the park. Cable systems are losing customers and newspapers are losing readers. That’s not a secret.

    Business survival in today’s media landscape is certainly no walk in the park. Cable systems are losing customers and newspapers are losing readers. That’s not a secret.

  • POV | Casino gambling could ease pension problems

    POV | Casino gambling could ease pension problems

    Thursday, September 7 2017 4:59 PM EDT2017-09-07 20:59:43 GMT

    Sometimes, your back has to be completely up against the wall before you'll finally stop ignoring a problem and fix it. And this is one of those times for the Commonwealth of Kentucky. 

    Sometimes, your back has to be completely up against the wall before you'll finally stop ignoring a problem and fix it. And this is one of those times for the Commonwealth of Kentucky. 

  • POV | MSD in a Tough Fix

    POV | MSD in a Tough Fix

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 4:00 PM EDT2017-09-05 20:00:16 GMT

    Let’s face it – any tax or utility increase these days is sure to be a difficult sell. Especially one that would raise rates by 20%, which is what MSD asked the Metro Council to approve earlier this summer.

    Let’s face it – any tax or utility increase these days is sure to be a difficult sell. Especially one that would raise rates by 20%, which is what MSD asked the Metro Council to approve earlier this summer.

  • POV | Parking fees a bad idea

    POV | Parking fees a bad idea

    Thursday, August 31 2017 4:48 PM EDT2017-08-31 20:48:32 GMT

    It’s hailed as a gathering place for people from all across Louisville. But soon, a lot of those people won’t be feeling all that welcome anymore.

    It’s hailed as a gathering place for people from all across Louisville. But soon, a lot of those people won’t be feeling all that welcome anymore.

  • POV | Trump’s Blame is Misplaced

    POV | Trump’s Blame is Misplaced

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 4:58 PM EDT2017-08-29 20:58:48 GMT

    President Donald Trump’s attempt to lay the blame for the Senate’s failure to repeal and replace Obamacare at the feet of Senator Mitch McConnell exemplifies the dysfunction that currently exists between the president and his own party.

    President Donald Trump’s attempt to lay the blame for the Senate’s failure to repeal and replace Obamacare at the feet of Senator Mitch McConnell exemplifies the dysfunction that currently exists between the president and his own party.

  • MCCONNELL OPINION | Tax Reform to Move Kentucky Forward

    MCCONNELL OPINION | Tax Reform to Move Kentucky Forward

    Monday, August 28 2017 3:35 PM EDT2017-08-28 19:35:30 GMT

    The current tax code is overly complex with rates that are too high, making it harder for individuals and small businesses to succeed. 

    The current tax code is overly complex with rates that are too high, making it harder for individuals and small businesses to succeed. 

  • POV | Science -- not just another opinion

    POV | Science -- not just another opinion

    Thursday, August 24 2017 4:17 PM EDT2017-08-24 20:17:15 GMT

    If, like me, you experienced a breathtaking moment of wonder Monday afternoon witnessing America’s first coast-to-coast total solar eclipse in nearly a century, thank a scientist

    If, like me, you experienced a breathtaking moment of wonder Monday afternoon witnessing America’s first coast-to-coast total solar eclipse in nearly a century, thank a scientist

  • POV | The Can Has Been Kicked Long Enough

    POV | The Can Has Been Kicked Long Enough

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 4:52 PM EDT2018-03-13 20:52:55 GMT

    During his campaign for Kentucky Governor in 2015, Matt Bevin emphasized the need to fix the state’s employee pension system, saying, “Continuing to ignore the problem is a threat to public safety, education and other viable government services.” After Bevin won, other state politicians chimed in, saying we could no longer afford to “kick this can down the road any longer.”

    During his campaign for Kentucky Governor in 2015, Matt Bevin emphasized the need to fix the state’s employee pension system, saying, “Continuing to ignore the problem is a threat to public safety, education and other viable government services.” After Bevin won, other state politicians chimed in, saying we could no longer afford to “kick this can down the road any longer.”

  • POV | Thank You, Ray Foushee

    POV | Thank You, Ray Foushee

    Thursday, March 8 2018 4:30 PM EST2018-03-08 21:30:08 GMT
    Bill Lamb, WDRB President and General ManagerBill Lamb, WDRB President and General Manager

    Ray is so much a part of what Point of View has become, and will be in the future, that I wanted to take a moment to acknowledge his work and thank him for it.  

    Ray is so much a part of what Point of View has become, and will be in the future, that I wanted to take a moment to acknowledge his work and thank him for it.  

  • POV | Flushing out Louisville’s dirty problem

    POV | Flushing out Louisville’s dirty problem

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 7:58 AM EST2018-03-07 12:58:06 GMT

    Everyone who pitched in by helping with water rescues, donations, cleanup and other offers of help following last week’s serious flooding deserve everyone’s thanks.

    Everyone who pitched in by helping with water rescues, donations, cleanup and other offers of help following last week’s serious flooding deserve everyone’s thanks.

