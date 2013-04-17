John Lewis - Sports Reporter

John Lewis has covered sports (and even news) in Kentucky since getting his first on-air job during his senior year at Kentucky Wesleyan College in Owensboro in 1993. Since then, he has served as sports director at WYMT in Hazard, KY (near his hometown of Hyden) and as a news reporter at WCTI in New Bern, NC.

He was part of the sports department at WDRB from 2001-2011 before rejoining the team in April 2013.

John's favorite sporting event is the NCAA Tournament. He's been lucky enough to cover four Final Fours. He is happy to call Louisville "his home away from home."

John would love to hear from you.

Contact John Lewis

(502) 584-6441

John on Facebook

John on Twitter