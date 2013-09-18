10-year-old describes attempted kidnapping in Mt. Washington

Authorities say a Utah woman pulled two of her son's teeth in a Walmart restroom.

Authorities say a Utah woman pulled two of her son's teeth in a Walmart restroom.

Authorities say they were already in the process of hitching up his truck, when the suspect pulled a gun...

Authorities say they were already in the process of hitching up his truck, when the suspect pulled a gun...

Police say the smell of urine was "overwhelming" and "hundreds" of roaches fell from the door frame.

Police say the smell of urine was "overwhelming" and "hundreds" of roaches fell from the door frame.

Ford will shorten its traditional summer shut-down period at Louisville Assembly Plant because of strong demand for the Escape and Lincoln SUVs made at the plant off Fern Valley Road.

Ford will shorten its traditional summer shut-down period at Louisville Assembly Plant because of strong demand for the Escape and Lincoln SUVs made at the plant off Fern Valley Road.

This is the second homicide in the same area in less than two weeks.

This is the second homicide in the same area in less than two weeks.

A 10-year-old girl describes how she was almost kidnapped outside her Mt. Washington home.

A 10-year-old girl describes how she was almost kidnapped outside her Mt. Washington home.

Police say a fight took place when the victim tried to take his son's car keys away from him because he didn't want him driving drunk.

Police say a fight took place when the victim tried to take his son's car keys away from him because he didn't want him driving drunk.

A federal lawsuit has been filed against a Louisville credit union alleging it fired a female employee because she is gay.

A federal lawsuit has been filed against a Louisville credit union alleging it fired a female employee because she is gay.

Louisville woman who said she was fired for being 'too butch' files lawsuit against former employer

Louisville woman who said she was fired for being 'too butch' files lawsuit against former employer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 10-year-old girl describes how she was almost kidnapped outside her Mt. Washington home. Police are asking neighbors to be on the lookout for a woman who told two young girls to get in her car.

It's every parent's worst nightmare, realized.

"I told her there was a woman outside and she just tried to kidnap me and Emily," said 10-year-old Haley Scott. "Me and her screamed and we started running in the house."

Scott says she was playing in the front yard of her Highland Springs home after school Monday with her friend Emily.

"We backed up and she said, 'come on little girls!' in a mean voice," she said.

Haley says a woman driving a red Mitsubishi Eclipse told her she had lost her little boy and that the girls needed to get in her car to help her find him.

"She opened her door like she was going to get out and come try to grab us and these two teenage girls came up walking and she shut the door really quick and sped off," explained Scott.

Haley said the woman stayed in her car but the windows were rolled down

Haley's friend's father is a Metro Police officer. He interviewed each girl about what happened.

"He took the girls apart and kind of got the same story from both of them," explained Haley's mother, Penny Scott.

Mt. Washington Police shared Haley's story on their Facebook page trying to get the word out to neighbors.

" I think awareness is the big thing that we make sure everybody is aware of that because it could happen anywhere," said Ron Strange who's granddaughter lives nearby.

"It just doesn't seem like you can trust anybody anymore. You just can't take it for granted it's a safe word anymore it's just not and that's scary," said Scott's mother.

Again, the woman is said to be driving a newer looking red Mitsubishi Eclipse with tinted windows. She's described as thin, in her 30s or 40s with short, dark hair. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2013 WDRB News. All rights reserved.