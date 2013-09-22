Marcus Green - Reporter

Marcus Green joined WDRB in September 2013 after 12 years as a staff writer at The Courier-Journal, where he covered small business, agriculture, the thoroughbred racing industry, transportation policy, demographics and urban affairs.

Marcus began his journalism career reporting for the Jeffersonville (Ind.) Evening News in 2000. Among other issues, his work at the C-J chronicled the decline of Kentucky's tobacco industry, mismanagement of public housing, the financial difficulties of the KFC Yum! Center and the debate over the Ohio River Bridges Project. He is a recipient of numerous Society of Professional Journalists and other awards.

Marcus is a graduate of Centre College in Danville, Ky., and St. Xavier High School in Louisville.

As a reporter, Marcus has covered 11 consecutive Kentucky Derbies, multiple Breeders' Cup championships and the Preakness and Belmont stakes. He attended his first Derby as a grade-schooler in 1983 and watched Sunny's Halo win from the Churchill Downs infield.

He is an avid backpacker, a frustrated guitarist and an overzealous tennis player. His boyhood dream of becoming the Chicago Cubs' second baseman never materialized, but he has played serviceable infield and outfield positions in various softball leagues.