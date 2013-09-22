Jason Riley - Reporter

Jason Riley joined WDRB in September 2013 after more than 13 years as a staff reporter at The Courier-Journal, where he mainly covered courts and police.

Jason began his journalism career at the Bowling Green Daily News in 1997 before joining the Courier-Journal in early 2000. At the C-J, Jason covered Bullitt County for 2 years, worked in special projects for a couple of years and covered local and state courts since 2004. His work at the C-J included investigative projects about delays leading to felony cases being dismissed in the court system in Bullitt County and then across the state. Jason also wrote about race in the court system, including the lack of minorities on juries, problems with getting police officers to court which led to thousands of dismissed cases and the case of a juvenile who faced punishment for speaking out publicly against two teens who had sexually assaulted her.

Jason has won numerous journalism awards including a George Polk award and was part of a Pulitzer finalist team for public service reporting in 2004.

A Louisville native, Jason is a graduate of Atherton High School and Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green.

Jason is a husband and father of two young boys. He is a retired softball player – bad back –but still plays a little pick-up basketball when he can.

E-mail Jason at jriley@wdrb.com with tips or questions.