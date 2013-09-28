Chris Otts - Reporter

KentuckyOne Health said Tuesday it is in talks to possibly sell Jewish Hospital, Frazier Rehabilitation Institute and other properties to a New York-based investment firm.More >>
Kindred Healthcare, one of Louisville’s largest public companies, will be sold and broken up in a deal that involves another Louisville-based healthcare giant, Humana Inc.More >>
Two of Louisville’s biggest publicly traded companies could be about to combine, according to the Wall Street Journal. Humana is “advanced talks” to join with a pair of private equity firms to buy Kindred Healthcare.More >>
The University of Louisville board of trustees is still waffling on whether to sue former U of L President James Ramsey and his former aides six months following the release of a $2 million forensic investigation that detailed mismanagement and over-spending at the university’s nonprofit foundation.More >>
The University of Louisville board of trustees will allow a small group of people on campus to meet the two or three finalists for the university’s next president, but only after signing confidentiality agreements.More >>
The University of Louisville Foundation’s status as tax-exempt, charitable could be at risk because of years of inaccurate disclosures to the U.S. Internal Revenue Service about the foundation’s compensation of former U of L President James Ramsey and other top officials.More >>
The new president of the union representing workers at GE Appliance Park said his group is working to shore up the organization’s finances after previous leaders spent too much money and failed to properly account for expenses. The financial problems have put IUE-CWA Local 83-761 “under the microscope."More >>
Louisville-based Brown-Forman Corp. reported better-than-expected financial results in the three months ended Oct. 31 and raised its projections for sales growth and profits in its full fiscal year.More >>
After a year in limbo, the University of Louisville is no longer at risk of losing its accreditation. The university’s accrediting agency, commonly called SACS, revoked U of L’s probationary status after a vote of the agency’s board at its annual meeting in Dallas on Tuesday.More >>
The 15-story Willow Grande tower is now on the cusp of being built in Cherokee Triangle nearly a decade after it was first proposed.More >>
