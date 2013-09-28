Chris Otts - Reporter

Chris Otts joined WDRB.com in Sept. 2013 after nearly seven years as a reporter at The Courier-Journal, where he focused on the economy, business and economic development.

Otts left the paper in May to analyze job market trends for KentuckianaWorks, Greater Louisville's workforce investment agency, before being lured back into journalism by WDRB.

As a member of The Courier-Journal's business desk, Otts reported in depth on Louisville's long-term challenges with job growth, the proliferation of vacant homes in the wake of the housing crash and the finances of 4th Street Live, the city's taxpayer-subsidized entertainment district.

Otts began his career in 2006 as a reporter for The C-J's weekly Neighborhoods section. In those days, no fire department anniversary, zoning change or sidewalk project escaped his journalistic scrutiny.

A native of New Orleans and a graduate of the University of Alabama, Otts is an avid fan of the Saints and the Crimson Tide. He keeps hoping in vain for a repeat of the 2009-10 football season.

Otts is not much of an athlete, but he has completed three marathons (depending on how you count his six Derby Mini-Marathons) and is a prolific bunter in adult kickball.

He lives in the Beechmont neighborhood of Louisville's South End with his wife, Katie, and an adorable but obediently challenged pup named Sophie.

