Police investigating disappearance of Harrison Co. mother - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police investigating disappearance of Harrison Co. mother

Posted: Updated: Feb 19, 2014 10:24 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana mother is missing and her family is reaching out for help.

Lisa Kay Matherly-White, 48, has been missing since late last week.

Her daughter is reaching out on social media for clues on her mother's disappearance.

She says Matherly-White left her home last Thursday without her shoes, cellphone or purse.

Matherly-White was last seen in Greenville, Ind.

She is 5'1 and weighs 125 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair.

Call the Harrison County Sheriff's Office if you have any information.

Copyright 2014 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.