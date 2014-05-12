Sports Anchor / Reporter (2/2/18) - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Sports Anchor / Reporter (2/2/18)

JOB DESCRIPTION:
WDRB is looking for a journalist who wants to be part of the strongest sports team in Louisville. This anchor/reporter needs to be a skilled storyteller who contributes to our positive work culture. WDRB Sports works differently than most operations. Our six-person department is made up of veteran broadcasters and columnists who emphasize all facets of communication: TV, online, and social media. We cover everything from high school to the pros with a great deal of time concentrating on U of L, UK, and IU. Strong photography and editing skills are a must using HD-P2 gear and Avid.


BENEFITS:
Medical / Dental / Life / Disability / Matching 401K

SALARY / WAGE:
Negotiable

POSITION:
Full-time

DESIRED REQUIREMENTS:
Live experience necessary. Knowledge of Kentucky and Indiana helpful.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
2+ years of experience. College degree preferred. 

TO APPLY:
Send your resumes and links to:
WDRB-TV
Barry Fulmer, News Director
624 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.
Louisville, Ky. 40203
bfulmer@wdrb.com

WDRB-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

