Digital Sales Account Executive (1-26-17)

Overview

Our local media company has doubled in digital sales since 2015 and is poised for continued growth over the next several years.  We have built a team equipped to handle most any digital marketing need a local business may have. This position will be the ‘lead’ for our local Digital Sales efforts and responsible for working with other media sellers to meet and exceed our digital revenue plan.  This will be done by selling a variety of digital products and services in a manner that meets client needs. 

This position will have knowledge of various digital advertising products such that they can provide appropriate digital plans and be able to review outcomes and provide future recommendations. The position requires an individual be detail-oriented and have the ability to manage multiple clients and priorities.  

Reports directly to the Corporate Director of Digital Sales for BCI.   

Job Description

  • Both solo and with TV AE’s, sell digital solutions to local business owners and senior level executives
  • Regularly perform Digital CNA’s on local businesses
  • From CNA’s create appropriate digital recommendations utilizing our digital products and services for prospective clients
  • Manage onboarding process with advertisers and work with Ad Ops to ensure on-time campaign launches
  • Monitor and work with Ad Operations to ensure campaigns are optimized toward declared KPI’s
  • Review Campaign Analytics on a regular basis with clients
  • Administrative duties will include:
    • Proposal generation
    • Some order entry via various UI’s (training provided)
    • QA ads and landing pages
  • Responsible for achieving Digital Revenue Goals

Minimum Requirements

  • Minimum 2 years digital marketing sales (ideally selling various digital advertising products and services)
  • Experienced in conducting effective Needs Analysis, then creating strategic digital marketing plans
  • Must be able to interpret various digital analytics and derive actionable recommendations from the data
  • Excellent written and oral communication skills as demonstrated by proposals, email correspondence and phone
  • Must have a hunter mentality to generate new business
  • Must be able to work well with other sellers who will be critical to the Sales Specialists success
  • Must be self-motivated as well as work with others toward common goals
  • Must be able to adapt as technology and providers change as well as work in a fast-paced work environment.
  • Proficiency in MS Powerpoint, Excel and Word required  (Keynote and other programs a plus)
     

Benefits
Medical/Dental/Life/Disability/Matching 401K

Salary/Wage
Base plus commission -- negotiable. Commensurate with experience. 

Position
Full-Time

Desired Requirements
Education:   Degree preferred, but not required.

Special Skills/Expectations and Other Licenses/Certifications:
Knowledge of DFP a plus; Google Analytics, Google Adwords or other digital certifications a plus

Email cover letter and resume to:

Lori Morgan, Director of Corporate Digital Sales at: LMorgan@bci.media

WDRB Media 624 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.
Louisville, KY  40203

Deadline for Application: February 16,2018.

WDRB Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

