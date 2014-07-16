Morning News Reporter (11/5/15)

JOB DESCRIPTION:

WDRB-TV is looking for a journalist who can lead the way covering developing stories on air, online and on social media. This person will report for our morning and mid-day newscasts Monday-Friday with up to 10 live shots a day. There are also opportunities to fill in on the anchor desk.

This is a chance to work with a team of talented journalists on Louisville’s #1 morning newscast. You’ll have the resources to do your best work with experienced photographers, producers and state-of-the-art equipment. WDRB is dedicated to strong journalism and has been named one of the best places to work in Kentucky for six consecutive years.

BENEFITS:

Medical / Dental / Life / Disability / Matching 401K



SALARY / WAGE:

Negotiable



POSITION:

Full-time



DESIRED REQUIREMENTS:

Two years of live reporting experience required. Exceptional storytelling and strong social media skills are musts.



WDRB is an Equal Opportunity Employer.



Please send resume and link to work to bfulmer@wdrb.com

or

Barry Fulmer

Vice President, Director of News

WDRB

624 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Louisville, Ky. 40203

Fax: 502-568-6751