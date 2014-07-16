Morning News Reporter (11/5/15) - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Morning News Reporter (11/5/15)

JOB DESCRIPTION:
WDRB-TV is looking for a journalist who can lead the way covering developing stories on air, online and on social media. This person will report for our morning and mid-day newscasts Monday-Friday with up to 10 live shots a day. There are also opportunities to fill in on the anchor desk.

This is a chance to work with a team of talented journalists on Louisville’s #1 morning newscast. You’ll have the resources to do your best work with experienced photographers, producers and state-of-the-art equipment. WDRB is dedicated to strong journalism and has been named one of the best places to work in Kentucky for six consecutive years.

WDRB is a unique newsroom full of talented journalists. We have the resources to do news the right way with dedicated reporters, photographers, and a team of digital journalists. WDRB has been named one of the best places to work in Kentucky for four consecutive years.

BENEFITS:
Medical / Dental / Life / Disability / Matching 401K

SALARY / WAGE:
Negotiable

POSITION:
Full-time

DESIRED REQUIREMENTS:
Two years of live reporting experience required. Exceptional storytelling and strong social media skills are musts.

WDRB-TV is focused on quality journalism, positive culture, and innovation. WDRB is the only television station named one of the Best Places to Work in Kentucky for three consecutive years.

WDRB is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Please send resume and link to work to bfulmer@wdrb.com

or

Barry Fulmer
Vice President, Director of News
WDRB
624 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.
Louisville, Ky. 40203
Fax: 502-568-6751

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.