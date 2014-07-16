Mike Lacett - Sports Reporter

Mike Lacett joined the WDRB sports team in the summer of 2014.



Mike was born in Staten Island, New York but grew up in Princeton Junction, New Jersey. It was there where Mike actually began his sport broadcasting career, working for his high school radio station, WWPH 107.9 FM. Mike would end up going to Syracuse University where he earned a degree in Broadcast Journalism.



Mike's career has taken him all over the country. He comes to Louisville after spending three years in Toledo, OH at WTOL. Mike has also worked on television and on radio covering sports in California, South Carolina, and New York. In his career, he has covered everything from Little League games to the one and only World Series.



In his free time, Mike is a devoted Chicago Bulls fan and may or may not have attended three different WrestleManias.



Mike and his wife Abby live in St. Mathews.



If you have story ideas or want to drop Mike a line, feel free to send him an email at mlacett@wdrb.com.



Mike on Twitter