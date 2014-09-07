Dr. Oz Listings - Dec. 4 - Dec. 8

You can watch Dr. Oz every weekday at 2 p.m. on WDRB-TV.

Here's a look at what's coming up this week:

MONDAY, DECEMBER 4, 2017

“SUPERMARKET ALERT: THE EGG HOAX YOU’RE FALLING FOR”

All New: There are emerging headlines warning that you may be getting scammed in the egg aisle. We investigate. Are organic eggs worth the extra cost? Are omega-3 eggs really any healthier? Plus, Suzanne Somers reveals all about Three’s Company and the state of Hollywood today.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 5, 2017

“DOCTOR EVIL: 17 WOMEN ACCUSE FAMOUS NEUROLOGIST OF SEX FOR TREATMENT”

All New: 17 women across 3 states say a prominent doctor used his sought-after treatments as leverage to extract sexual favors. His accusers speak out exclusively to Dr. Oz. Then, the infamous Hillside Stranglers. The serialkilling cousins wreaked havoc on the streets of L.A. Meet a woman who says her mother was their first victim.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 6, 2017

“DR. OZ INVESTIGATION: WHAT YOUR MALL FOOD COURT IS REALLY SERVING YOU”

All New: We’re uncovering the insider tricks to get you to eat more and spend more, as well as the germ-laden surfaces to avoid at your mall food court. Then, Dr. Oz makes a special house call to Naomi Judd. She reveals her battle with depression and why she almost took her own life.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 7, 2017 (REVISED)

SHOW #9-031 “OZ EXCLUSIVE: MORE VICTIMS OF ANTHONY EDWARDS’ ALLEGED ABUSER SPEAK OUT”

All New: Former “ER” star Anthony Edwards named the man he says molested him as a child. Now, two more victims are speaking out. Then, see how women who say they were sexually assaulted by massage therapists are fighting back against one of the biggest spa chains in the country – Massage Envy.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 8, 2017

“DIY GONE HORRIBLY WRONG: SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT”

All New: DIY fails, caught on camera - from kitchen disasters to health and beauty bungles. See how to avoid them and save your sanity. Then, Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond’s festive twist on comfort foods. And, the two words that are hurting women everywhere. An intervention everyone needs to watch.