Dr. Oz Listings - May 22 - May 25

Here's a look at what's coming up this week:

MONDAY, MAY 22, 2017

"SALT BOMBS: IS THERE A SECRET SALT OVERLOAD IN YOUR FOOD?"

All New: Today, we investigate a secret the food industry doesn’t want you to know about: salt bombs hiding in foods you’d never suspect. We reveal what they are and simple ways to kick your salt habit without sacrificing flavor. Plus,

the ultimate Mediterranean diet shopping list.

TUESDAY, MAY 23, 2017

"OZ INVESTIGATES: OVERSEAS ANTIBIOTICS BEING SOLD IN A DELI NEAR YOU"

All New: There’s a new underground market for drugs, and it’s not the kind of drugs you might think: it’s antibiotics. These medications are being sold over the counter at local delis around the country. We go undercover to see where these medications are coming from and if they are real or counterfeit. Then, 12 years ago Natalee Holloway went missing while on a class trip in Aruba. Now her mom is speaking out about coming face-to-face with the man many

believe killed her daughter.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 24, 2017

"WHAT IS YOUR HEALTH HOROSCOPE?"

All New: Can the season of your birth really have an influence on your health? There’s research that shows it can and may actually have an effect throughout your entire life. So today, we’re taking a trip through the stars to reveal what

your birth sign says about your health.

THURSDAY, MAY 25, 2017

"WHY YOU SHOULD EAT MAYO AGAIN" (R)

Today, a whole show about bringing back the FAT to help you feel fuller longer and lose weight, starting with mayo. We have your shopping guide to the best mayo at your supermarket. Then, see the best butters to help you lose

weight.

FRIDAY, MAY 26, 2017

"BODY ODDITIES YOU WON’T BELIEVE: THE REAL LIFE BARBIE & KEN REVEALTHEIR LATEST TRANSFORMATION" (R)

On a never-ending quest for perfection, the real-life Barbie and Ken have outdone themselves. Combined, they’ve had over 600 cosmetic procedures to look like human dolls. See what they look like now. Then, meet the woman with 26-inch nails.