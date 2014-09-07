Dr. Oz Listings - Oct. 30 - Nov. 3

You can watch Dr. Oz every weekday at 2 p.m. on WDRB-TV.

Here's a look at what's coming up this week:

MONDAY, OCTOBER 30, 2017

"YOUR ALZHEIMER’S ACTION PLAN: ANTI-ALZHEIMER’S MEAL PLAN"

All New: Every Monday, it’s our Alzheimer’s Action Plan to protect your brain. First up: Easy steps to turn your meals into disease fighters. We’ve got your essential anti-Alzheimer’s grocery list. Then, has the pumpkin spice craze gotten out of hand? Are pumpkin spice foods real or fake? And, the ultimate pumpkin dessert from Martha Stewart.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 31, 2017

"THE HIDDEN HEALTH BENEFITS OF APPLE CIDER VINEGAR"

All New: The many benefits and uses of apple cider vinegar you didn’t know about. Plus, see the powerhouse vinegar that may be taking over. Then, a 19-year-old girl, last seen at a party. How did she wind up dead in a hotel freezer? Explosive new details continue to emerge. Was there a cover up? We investigate the death of Kenneka Jenkins on True Crime Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 1, 2017

"COREY FELDMAN UNLEASHES MAJOR BOMBSHELL ON THE DR. OZ SHOW"

All New: Former teen star Corey Feldman exposes Hollywood’s dark side and reveals the secrets he’s kept for 20 years. The preteen parties. The child predators. The pedophiles. Is he finally ready to name names? Then…could you survive a carjacking? Learn how to save your life in the first few seconds of a carjacking from an FBI self defense expert.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 2, 2017

"SUPERMARKET SEAFOOD: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE WORLD’S MOST AFFORDABLE AND WIDELY AVAILABLE FISH"

All New: This fish is affordable, tasty and a family favorite. But some say it’s worse than bacon. See why chefs are

giving it a second chance and why you should too. Then, why are trampoline parks so dangerous? A cautionary tale

every family needs to see.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 3, 2017

"FOOD CAN FIX IT: EASY WAYS TO ALTER YOUR COFFEE DRINKS FOR BOOSTED ENERGY AND LONGEVITY"

All New: New research reveals coffee may help you live longer, but are you drinking the right brew? What to put in your coffee to boost your energy all day long. Then, Gabrielle Union on her secret health struggle. And, ageless beauty Christie Brinkley reveals her top anti-aging tips.