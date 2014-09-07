Dr. Oz Listings - June 26-June 30

You can watch Dr. Oz every weekday at 2 p.m. on WDRB-TV.

Here's a look at what's coming up this week:

MONDAY, JUNE 26, 2017

"OZ UNDERCOVER INVESTIGATION: IS HOME MOLD REMOVAL REALLY A SCAM?" (R)

Today, our big home investigation. We’re revealing the biggest scams on the market preying on your health and draining your wallet. Our undercover cameras reveal how mold removal services are duping you. Plus, are your water filter and vacuum doing what they should or are they making you sick?

TUESDAY, JUNE 27, 2017

"TRUE CRIME TUESDAYS: WHEN MOMS KILL THEIR CHILDREN – WHAT HAPPENED TO SUSAN SMITH’S HUSBAND?" (R)

Two fathers whose worlds were torn apart when their wives snapped and murdered their children. In 1994, David Smith’s ex-wife Susan strapped their sons into her car and rolled it into a lake drowning them. And this past summer, Texas dad Jason Sheats watched in horror as his wife opened fire on their two daughters, killing them. Both men share dark details about the murders they’re only revealing to Oz.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28, 2017

"THE NEW MEATLESS BURGER THAT LOOKS, COOKS AND TASTES LIKE MEAT & THE 21 DAY WEIGHT LOSS BREAKTHROUGH" (R)

The breakthroughs you need in 2017 that will transform the way you eat, look and feel this entire year. See the burger that looks like meat, tastes like meat but it’s not meat. Then, we’re unveiling the 21 Day Weight Loss Breakthrough. It’s the plan that will help you shed pounds, stay full and lower your risk for disease.

THURSDAY, JUNE 29, 2017

"SUMMER DIET INVESTIGATION: ARE LOW-CALORIE ICE CREAMS WORTH IT?"

All New: Ice cream is a summer time favorite. We taste test different brands under 300 calories a pint. See which ones ranked the best. Then, bed bugs and beach lice are making scary headlines. See how to protect yourself. And, we test chemical-free bug sprays. Find out if they work.

FRIDAY, JUNE 30, 2017

"HOW MUCH PROTEIN DO YOU REALLY NEED? YOUR PERSONAL PROTEIN AMOUNT REVEALED"

All New: Protein is a major building block to a healthy body. Are you getting enough? See how to get the right amount for your unique type. Then, the 21-day weight loss breakthrough: how to make plant protein taste so good you won’t miss the meat. And Michael Strahan puts Dr. Oz to the test in a special $100,000 “Health” Pyramid!

