Dr. Oz Listings - May 22 - May 25

You can watch Dr. Oz every weekday at 2 p.m. on WDRB-TV.

Here's a look at what's coming up this week:

MONDAY, JUNE 5, 2017

"THE BIG CHEESE FIGHT: CAN WE EAT CHEESE AND BE HEALTHY?” (R)

Love cheese? How to overcome your addiction to lose weight and get your energy back. Plus, the cheese alternatives to satisfy your craving. Then, the always outspoken NeNe Leakes reveals her newest age-defying find and puts the latest rumors to rest. And, the Dog Whisperer Cesar Millan takes on his toughest pet yet.

TUESDAY, JUNE 6, 2017

"SHARK TANK’S BARBARA CORCORAN BITES BACK AGAINST SCAMMERS” (R)

We’re taking our fight against online scammers to the street. There’s a new con taking over the internet: counterfeit celebrity endorsements have exploded. So we’re teaming up with the latest victim, Barbara Corcoran of “Shark Tank." She’s biting back against online scammers using her picture without her permission. See what happens when Barbara confronts one of the scammers face to face.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7, 2017

"IYANLA VANZANT’S SECRET HEALTH SCARE THAT CHANGED HER LIFE"

All New: Iyanla Vanzant is known for fixing lives. Today, she turns to Dr. Oz when her life needs fixing. Iyanla reveals the health emergency that almost killed her. Then, see how to use your nose to increase your energy, reduce stress

and lose weight.

THURSDAY, JUNE 8, 2017

"YOUR WORRYING AND ANXIETY COULD BE BECAUSE YOU’RE NOT GETTING ENOUGH OF THIS!” (R)

If you’ve ever had sweaty palms, a fast beating heart, shortness of breath or felt like at any moment you could faint, you could be suffering from anxiety and chronic worrying. We’ll reveal 3 ways you can stop the worrying and ease your anxiety. Plus, what your astrological sign can tell you about your health. And, Dr. Ken Jeong returns with his unique brand of medicine...laughter.

FRIDAY, JUNE 9, 2017

"WHAT’S YOUR CALORIE TYPE? UNLOCK YOUR SPECIAL WEIGHT LOSS CODE” (R)

It’s the question everyone asks: “How many calories should you eat a day to lose weight?” See our quick tips to unlock your calorie type and our customized meal plans to jumpstart your weight loss. Then, miraculous medical recoveries only God can explain.