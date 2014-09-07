Dr. Oz Listings - May 15 - May 19

You can watch Dr. Oz every weekday at 2 p.m. on WDRB-TV.

Here's a look at what's coming up this week:

MONDAY, MAY 15, 2017

"WHY YOU SHOULD CONSIDER DRINKING THAT GLASS OF ORANGE JUICE FOR BREAKFAST AGAIN"

All New: Orange juice has been squeezed out of our diets over the years, but today we’re asking: does it deserve a spot back on the breakfast table? We have the OJ buying guide so you can make the best choice on your next trip to the supermarket. Plus, the 3-day guide to lose the water weight in a hurry.

TUESDAY, MAY 16, 2017

"DR. OZ INVESTIGATION: WHO DO YOU SEE WHEN YOU DIE?"

All New: Today, we examine one of the biggest questions about death: who do you see when this life comes to an end? We interviewed dozens of people who say they know the answer…and what we uncovered may shock you, comfort you and even transform your understanding of life and death. Plus, after being held captive for 18 years, Jaycee Dugard reveals how she survived the unimaginable and how she’s helping others overcome their pain.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 17, 2017

"THE TEA FLUSH DECODER: WE KNOW TEA IS HEALTHY, BUT WHAT DO I BUY?”

All New: You’ve seen the numerous social media posts about tea detoxes from people who swear they took off 10 to 15 pounds in just days or weeks. But how do you know which teatoxes are worth your money and safe? Today, we’ve got the tea flush decoder to help you find which tea is best for weight loss, detoxing and glowing skin. Then, full- figured model Ashley Graham speaks out on body shaming, beauty and what confidence really looks like.

THURSDAY, MAY 18, 2017

"ULTIMATE DETOX MONTH: ACID REFLUX"

All New: Today, we’re bringing you the acid reflux detox – perfectly customized for your unique acid reflux type along with a quiz to determine yours. Then, actor Alan Thicke died suddenly last year leaving behind his wife and 3 sons. Today, his co-stars from Growing Pains are speaking out together for the first time in a tribute to the man they all loved on and off camera.

FRIDAY, MAY 19, 2017

"OZ INVESTIGATES: WHICH PAIN PRODUCTS REALLY WORK FOR YOUR BACK?”

All New: Breaking news on your aching back. New guidelines on pain management say medication should be your very last line of defense. In fact, pill-free solutions you can do at home may be just as effective, if not better. So today, we investigate which pain products really work for your back pain.