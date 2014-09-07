Dr. Oz Listings - May 8 - May 12

You can watch Dr. Oz every weekday at 2 p.m. on WDRB-TV.

Here's a look at what's coming up this week:

MONDAY, MAY 8, 2017

"THE GREAT NUT DEBATE: WHY OZ IS WORKED UP ABOUT THE WAR AGAINST NUTS"

All New: The snack food Dr. Oz eats every day is under attack. Some dietitians and even the government have stepped in and called them “unhealthy.” Today, the great nut debate. Are they healthy or not? Plus, we have the one-day reset plan to get your health back on track for the rest of the week.

TUESDAY, MAY 9, 2017

"OZ INVESTIGATES: HAIR RESTORATION SCAMS: HOW FAR WOULD YOU GO TO REVERSE YOUR THINNING HAIR?"

All New: Hair restoration scams are preying on many women who feel shame and embarrassment about their hair loss. Our undercover investigation exposes how scammers are ripping people off. See how to protect yourself and your wallet. Then, could O.J. Simpson get out of prison when he’s up for parole? Ron Goldman’s sister Kim speaks out!

WEDNESDAY, MAY 10, 2017

"BLACK SALVE: THE DANGEROUS AT-HOME CANCER TREATMENT BEING SOLD ONLINE"

All New: The at-home cancer treatment being sold online is downright frightening. Instead of curing people’s cancer, this dangerous ointment is literally rotting out people’s skin leaving them disfigured with gaping holes in their bodies. See what it is and why you should avoid it.

THURSDAY, MAY 11, 2017

"ULTIMATE DETOX MONTH: TUMMY TOX TO RID YOU OF CONSTIPATION FOR OPTIMAL DIGESTION”

All New: Today’s ultimate detox is for those of you who struggle to zip up your jeans. See our 10-day tummy detox to get rid of constipation and get your digestive system moving again. Plus, what really happened to Fast & Furious star Paul Walker? His mother and brother speak out.

FRIDAY, MAY 12, 2017

"COULD YOU SURVIVE ON $4 A DAY?”

All New: It’s one of our biggest experiments we’ve ever done! Could you survive for a whole day wearing a waist trainer? Survive 24 hours with no sleep? Or eat healthy on just $4 a day? See what we uncovered in one of our most challenging experiments ever.