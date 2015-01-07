Travis Ragsdale - Reporter

Travis comes to Louisville from WRDW-TV in Augusta, GA, where he spent the previous two years. His first year in Augusta was spent reporting on an early morning shift, covering everything from gang shoot-outs to monster truck rallies. He then spent time as a bureau chief, covering the area's South Carolina counties. During this time, Travis reported on several big issues including the possible shutdown of a nuclear weapons disposal plant that employs thousands of local workers. Of course, there were those weeks in April spent at a little place called Augusta National covering The Masters as well (that was the fun part).



Travis graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Broadcast News. It was there that he found his passion for journalism. Originally, his plan was to cover sports and as such, he spent time covering the Bulldogs during the 2010, 2011, and 2012 football seasons for several different media outlets. During that time however, he came to fall in love with news and hasn't looked back.



Outside of work you can usually find Travis on the tennis court or checking out the many local theatres and restaurants Louisville has to offer. Born and raised in the Deep South, where college football is king, it's taken him some time to get used to college basketball but he's coming around.



Travis is thrilled to be a part of this community and the WDRB news team. Shoot him an email anytime at TRagsdale@wdrb.com. He'd love to hear from you. You can also find him on Twitter and Facebook.



?Contact Travis Ragsdale?

502-585-0817

Travis on Facebook

Travis on Twitter