Henryville church finally rebuilt three years after March 2 tornado

HENRYVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- While the Louisville area digs out from the winter blast, one church in Henryville, Ind., has finally recovered from an historic storm three years ago.

It's believed to be the last major rebuild from the tornadoes of March 2, 2012.

For the first time in three years, Mt. Moriah Church has a new, permanent home.

“Seeing the water and the devastation ... it was a little overwhelming. It really was. There were tears,” Mt. Moriah Pastor Terry Lanoue said as he recalled the day the tornado hit.

What's left of the old Mt. Moriah Church is now covered in snow. But three years ago, it was a pile of debris, flattened by the storm that ripped through Henryville.

Church members are still emotional as they remember March 2.

“Wow, it didn't even look real,” recalled Marie Butts.

“I just couldn't believe it. I was kind of blinded, I guess. I couldn't grasp everything that had happened,” Carla Adams said

But for Mt. Moriah, this is Resurrection Sunday: the first time the church has worshipped in its new sanctuary.

“I was just really thankful that we have a new building. But we've always had our church,” Lanoue said.

It's been a long road. For a time, the church even held services in a tent. Red tape and bad weather held up reconstruction, but through it all, the church held together.

“You know it's been kind of fun. It's been an adventure, really," Adams. said

“We all grew closer," Butts said. "And it's like you realize the things that are important, and the things that are not. Material things are not important."

It was on this day three years ago that Mt. Moriah held its last service before the storm destroyed the old building.

“It was kind of ironic that this is our first Sunday here,” Lanoue said.

Now the church is rededicating itself to serving the community.

The new building even contains a storm shelter, a safe place in the event of a future March 2.

“It's been a long haul, and this community really learned to serve, and to show up. That is what has really been a blessing,” Lanoue said.

“I think we've all grown as Christians, and we know our town's made of,” Adams said.

Now, it seems the March 2 tornado can officially become history as Mt. Moriah Church looks ahead to the future.

