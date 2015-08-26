Morning News Producer (2/22/17) - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Morning News Producer (2/22/17)

DESCRIPTION:
WDRB Media is searching for a producer to lead our top-rated morning newscast. Candidate must have good news judgment, strong writing skills, great attention to detail, and work well under pressure. Person must communicate well with news team, production, and design to create a compelling newscast. Social media, web skills, creativity, and focus on good journalism are musts. 

BENEFITS:
Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / 401K

SALARY / WAGE:
Negotiable

POSITION:
Full-time

DESIRED REQUIREMENTS:
Social media, Web skills, creativity, and focus on good journalism are crucial. This position also requires planning skills to coordinate with crews on story coverage and promotion for weekend-only content.

WDRB Media is focused on quality journalism, positive culture, and innovation. WDRB is the only television station named one of the best places to work in Kentucky for five consecutive years.

TO APPLY:
Please send your resume and a link to your work to bfulmer@wdrb.com.

Barry Fulmer
Vice President, Director of News
WDRB Media
624 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.
Louisville, Ky. 40203

WDRB Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Untitled
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.