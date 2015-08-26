Morning News Producer (2/22/17)

DESCRIPTION:

WDRB Media is searching for a producer to lead our top-rated morning newscast. Candidate must have good news judgment, strong writing skills, great attention to detail, and work well under pressure. Person must communicate well with news team, production, and design to create a compelling newscast. Social media, web skills, creativity, and focus on good journalism are musts.

BENEFITS:

Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / 401K

SALARY / WAGE:

Negotiable

POSITION:

Full-time

DESIRED REQUIREMENTS:

Social media, Web skills, creativity, and focus on good journalism are crucial. This position also requires planning skills to coordinate with crews on story coverage and promotion for weekend-only content.

WDRB Media is focused on quality journalism, positive culture, and innovation. WDRB is the only television station named one of the best places to work in Kentucky for five consecutive years.

TO APPLY:

Please send your resume and a link to your work to bfulmer@wdrb.com.

Barry Fulmer

Vice President, Director of News

WDRB Media

624 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Louisville, Ky. 40203



WDRB Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.