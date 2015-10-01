10 PM News Producer (2/22/17)

JOB DESCRIPTION:

WDRB-TV is seeking an experienced producer to lead our 10 pm news. Must have an eye for creativity with exceptional writing and decision-making skills. Our newsroom culture is very important so candidate must be a team player with a positive attitude. Two years of previous producing experience required. Attention to detail and social media skills are imperative.

BENEFITS:

Medical / Dental / Life / Disability / Matching 401K

SALARY / WAGE:

Negotiable

POSITION:

Full time

DESIRED REQUIREMENTS:

Must have college degree with at least two years previous experience. Knowledge of Kentucky and Indiana helpful.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

College degree required.

TO APPLY:

Please send your resume and links to Vice President of News / News Director Barry Fulmer at bfulmer@wdrb.com, or:

Barry Fulmer

Vice President, Director of News

WDRB Media

624 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Louisville, Ky. 40203



WDRB Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

