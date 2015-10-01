10 PM News Producer (2/22/17)

JOB DESCRIPTION:
WDRB-TV is seeking an experienced producer to lead our 10 pm news. Must have an eye for creativity with exceptional writing and decision-making skills. Our newsroom culture is very important so candidate must be a team player with a positive attitude. Two years of previous producing experience required. Attention to detail and social media skills are imperative.
BENEFITS:
Medical / Dental / Life / Disability / Matching 401K
SALARY / WAGE:
Negotiable
POSITION:
Full time
DESIRED REQUIREMENTS:
Must have college degree with at least two years previous experience. Knowledge of Kentucky and Indiana helpful.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
College degree required.
TO APPLY:
Please send your resume and links to Vice President of News / News Director Barry Fulmer at bfulmer@wdrb.com, or:
Barry Fulmer
Vice President, Director of News
WDRB Media
624 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.
Louisville, Ky. 40203
WDRB Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.