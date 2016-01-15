Katie George - Sports Reporter

Born and raised in Louisville, Kentucky, Katie George grew up following in the footsteps of her two older brothers. She developed a passion for sports at an early age. At thirteen years old, she remembers watching a female broadcaster report on ESPN’s SportsCenter. Since that day, Katie dreamed of pursuing a career in broadcast journalism.

She attended Louisville’s Assumption High School where she played for a nationally recognized volleyball program. She won two state championships and was named Prep Volleyball’s National Player of the Year, which catapulted her collegiate career as an NCAA Division I athlete. She continued her volleyball career at the University of Louisville. In her four year career, she won three different conference championships. Most notably, she was named the 2015 ACC Player and Setter of the Year. Also, in her last season she was selected as an NCAA All American and CoSIDA Academic All American. She was also crowned Miss Kentucky USA 2015 and placed in the Top 11 at the Miss USA 2015 Pageant.

Katie graduated magna cum laude from the University of Louisville in three years with a Bachelors in Communications and minor in Sports Administration. She joined WDRB in January of 2016 and reports news and sports.

She enjoys spending time with family, playing and watching sports and considers herself a “foodie.”

You can contact Katie with story ideas at kgeorge@wdrb.com.

Contact Katie:

(502) 585-0749

Katie on Twitter

Katie on Facebook