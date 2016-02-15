POLICE: Suspects staged robbery to steal money from bank on Dixie Highway

POLICE: Suspects staged robbery to steal money from bank on Dixi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police arrested three people authorities say staged a robbery and stole thousands of dollars from a bank.

Antwan Lovelace, 21, Deshawn Eddings, 20, and Tyesha Hawkins, 21, were arrested Friday.

Police records say that's when the three worked together to steal more than $4,000 from the PNC Bank, located at 2400 Dixie Highway. Police say Hawkins was an employee at the bank.

Authorities say the three staged the theft to look like a robbery.

LMPD says Eddings entered the bank and handed Hawkins a note demanding money.

Officials say the plot was uncovered through investigation. The stolen money was recovered.

Investigators say Lovelace confessed to his participation in the theft.

Lovelace, Eddings and Hawkins are charged with theft by unlawful taking. Hawkins faces an additional charge of falsely reporting an incident.

All three are being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on $10,000 cash bonds.

They are expected in court on Feb. 23.

