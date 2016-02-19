POLICE: Elizabethtown man charged with solicitation of rape claimed 'God' told him to have sex with kids

The initial call came from the victim's friend, who had gone to the apartment to check on him and contacted police, according to police.

The coroner's office is handling the investigation.

Authorities have released the identity of a man who was shot and killed in the Highlands Sunday evening.

UPDATE: Police say teen suspect in fatal Cherokee Triangle shooting was also shot

Police in Floyd County are continuing their investigation into the accident.

Authorities say he was not a student and had no legitimate reason for being there.

Officials say when officers arrived, they found a man dead near a Marathon gas station.

Police identify Louisville man as victim in fatal New Albany shooting

Police say they are looking for a second suspect in connection to the shooting.

LMPD says 15-year-old in custody after fatal shooting on Everett Avenue

MetroSafe supervisors tell WDRB one victim was located at the scene in the 1200 block of Everett Avenue.

UPDATE, Nov. 6, 2017: Online court records show Edward S. Sparks pleaded guilty to attempted kidnapping of a minor and indecent exposure as part of a plea agreement on Jan. 11, 2017. The original attempted rape charge was "amended down" to attempted kidnapping, according to court records.

Circuit judge Kelly Mark Easton sentenced Sparks to 10 years in prison. The judge rejected two requests for shock probation by Sparks on May 12 and June 20, 2017, online court records show.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Elizabethtown man is charged with attempted rape and indecent exposure after police say he admitted to trying to find kids for sex.

Police say Edward Sparks, 37, walked around Greenway Drive Thursday to find a victim.

"It's very quiet, and neighbors watch out for neighbors," said Angie Fritz, who lives on the street.

"My kids are always out here playing every day," Jacob Reinert told WDRB News. "And toys are usually in the front yard."

Sparks' arrest report says he admitted to "looking in yards for toys so he would know where to find kids," and that he "went to several houses knocking on doors trying to find a girl between 11 to 12 years old to have sex with."

Police also say Sparks told them he was willing to use force on the kids, if it was necessary.

Angela Fulkerson, a bus driver for Hardin County Schools, encountered Sparks at a nearby Park and Ride.

"He struck me as somebody who was potential for danger," she said.

Fulkerson says he tried to get inside her school bus and told her to drive him somewhere.

No kids were on board and she was able to pull away. That's when she called police.

"I just made a phone call. I just reported what I saw," Fulkerson said.

Sparks was arrested when officers arrived.

Police say he told them he tried to get on the bus because he was hoping kids would be on board, or that the bus would take him to kids.

He also allegedly confessed about his intentions in the nearby neighborhood.

"I was flabbergasted. I was absolutely shocked," Fulkerson said.

Sparks is now charged with attempted rape and indecent exposure.

Police say when they took him to the hospital, he exposed himself in front of several people.

Neighbors say they're thankful Sparks was arrested before any kids got hurt.

"I'm glad that she called the cops on him and got him," Reinert said about Fulkerson. "We're lucky that she was able to do that."

"It's just wild to think what could have possibly happened," Fulkerson said.

Sparks is being held at the Hardin County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2016 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.