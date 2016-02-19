POLICE: Elizabethtown man charged with solicitation of rape clai - WDRB 41 Louisville News

POLICE: Elizabethtown man charged with solicitation of rape claimed 'God' told him to have sex with kids

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE, Nov. 6, 2017: Online court records show Edward S. Sparks pleaded guilty to attempted kidnapping of a minor and indecent exposure as part of a plea agreement on Jan. 11, 2017. The original attempted rape charge was "amended down" to attempted kidnapping, according to court records.

Circuit judge Kelly Mark Easton sentenced Sparks to 10 years in prison. The judge rejected two requests for shock probation by Sparks on May 12 and June 20, 2017, online court records show.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Elizabethtown man is charged with attempted rape and indecent exposure after police say he admitted to trying to find kids for sex. 

Police say Edward Sparks, 37, walked around Greenway Drive Thursday to find a victim. 

"It's very quiet, and neighbors watch out for neighbors," said Angie Fritz, who lives on the street. 

"My kids are always out here playing every day," Jacob Reinert told WDRB News. "And toys are usually in the front yard." 

Sparks' arrest report says he admitted to "looking in yards for toys so he would know where to find kids," and that he "went to several houses knocking on doors trying to find a girl between 11 to 12 years old to have sex with."  

Police also say Sparks told them he was willing to use force on the kids, if it was necessary.

Angela Fulkerson, a bus driver for Hardin County Schools, encountered Sparks at a nearby Park and Ride. 

"He struck me as somebody who was potential for danger," she said. 

Fulkerson says he tried to get inside her school bus and told her to drive him somewhere. 

No kids were on board and she was able to pull away. That's when she called police. 

"I just made a phone call. I just reported what I saw," Fulkerson said. 

Sparks was arrested when officers arrived. 

Police say he told them he tried to get on the bus because he was hoping kids would be on board, or that the bus would take him to kids.  

He also allegedly confessed about his intentions in the nearby neighborhood. 

"I was flabbergasted. I was absolutely shocked," Fulkerson said. 

Sparks is now charged with attempted rape and indecent exposure. 

Police say when they took him to the hospital, he exposed himself in front of several people. 

Neighbors say they're thankful Sparks was arrested before any kids got hurt. 

"I'm glad that she called the cops on him and got him," Reinert said about Fulkerson. "We're lucky that she was able to do that." 

"It's just wild to think what could have possibly happened," Fulkerson said. 

Sparks is being held at the Hardin County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond. 

Copyright 2016 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.