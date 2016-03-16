Shepherdsville Police arrest father who started fire with 4-year-old inside

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Shepherdsville father has been arrested after police say he refused to take his 4-year-old daughter out of his home, even though the home was filling up with smoke.

According to an arrest report, it happened on Tuesday, March 15, just after 9 p.m., at the home of 41-year-old John Fint, Sr., on Beech Grove Road, near Deerfield Court.

According to Shepherdsville Police, officers were called to the home after they received a report that Fint had passed out inside his home while under the influence, and that his 4-year-old was also inside the home.

When officers arrived, the mother of the child allegedly told them that the 4-year-old was in the home with Fint, and that "something had been burning on the stove, nearly on fire," but Fint refused to give her the child and would not even come to the door.

According to police, there was a "strong odor of smoke" outside the home. An officer pounded on both doors, announcing himself, but no one would come to the door, according to the arrest report.

The Shepherdsville Fire Department arrived on the scene a short time later and prepared to force entry, "due to the unknown fact of there being a current fire in the home."

The 4-year-old was removed from the home and given to her mother.

"In the sink was a pan containing burnt food, and a thermal test of the cabinets above where the stove was showed that the temperature on it was 200 degrees," police say. "The fire department had to ventilate the home, due to the smoke in the home."

Police say Fint had, "red glossy eyes, slurred speech, and had a green coated tongue." He allegedly admitted to drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana. As he was being arrested, he "was cursing and yelling in his yard" and "creating a disturbance in the neighborhood," police say.

He was charged with -- among other things -- endangering the welfare of a minor and disorderly conduct.

Despite those charges the 4-year-old's mother says Fint is a good father. Neighbors say they at least thought so too.

"He's real good to his daughter. I mean they have fun they play in the pool out back. He had a little pool set up for her. Seemed like a good dad," said John Hughes who lives next door to Fint.

And if there's a lesson to be learned here, Shepherdsville Police Officer Ken Bernardi says if a child is old enough to walk and talk, then they should know how to call 911.

"We could have had a fatal fire if not for the quick actions of the 4-year-old involved," Bernardi said.

Police said this ordeal will just add to Fint's long criminal history of eight misdemeanor offenses and four felony offenses including burglary, terroristic threatening, and criminal trespassing.

