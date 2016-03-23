Katie McGraw - Meteorologist

The first thing Katie ever wrote down in her first meteorology class was: "The number one job of a meteorologist is to protect the people and their property." That phrase has stuck with her and is now something she tries to live up to every day, especially in a severe weather region.

Katie is very excited to be in Louisville, after joining the WDRB weather team in March of 2016. Born and raised in northeastern Ohio, she is used to a variety of weather- even in just one day! She attended Ohio University and has a Bachelor of Science degree in meteorology, as well as minors in mathematics and communication studies.

She started her career at WHIZ in Zanesville, Ohio where she was the weekend meteorologist as well as a news anchor and field reporter. Most recently, she was the morning meteorologist at WICU/WSEE in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Although weather is a big part of her life even outside of the studio, she also enjoys a good book, new movies, and being with her family and friends. She is also excited to try all of the one-of-kind restaurants in the area.

Catch Katie's forecast on weekend mornings on WDRB. Feel free to send her any and all weather pictures, too!

Contact Katie McGraw

Katie on Facebook

Katie on Twitter