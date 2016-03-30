Account Executive (2/1/17)

JOB DESCRIPTION:

WDRB Media in Louisville is seeking an Account Executive to create new broadcast and digital revenue. Applicants must have a proven track record of agency growth and for prospecting and developing new business. Great opportunity for someone who possesses a "good-to-great" philosophy who is looking for a career in TV Sales.

BENEFITS:

Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K

DESIRED REQUIREMENTS:

1) A competitive nature and an unwillingness to settle or give up.

2) Thorough knowledge of Nielsen ratings use and methodology.

3) Proven track record for selling new business.

4) Strong written and verbal communication skills.

5) Strong presentation skills.

6) Superior organization skills.

7) Working knowledge of Windows and station software: Wide Orbit, One Domain and MS Office a plus.

Broadcast advertising sales experience preferred and college degree required.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Must be computer literate and highly organized and motivated. Successful track record in media sales.

TO APPLY:

E-mail cover letter and resume to:

Rick Burrice, Local Sales Manager

rburrice@wdrb.com

WDRB-TV

624 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Louisville, Ky. 40203

Fax: (502) 581-0777

WDRB Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.