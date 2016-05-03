Gina Glaros - Anchor - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Gina Glaros - Anchor

Gina Glaros joined WDRB in May of 2016 as its weekend morning anchor and reporter and is very excited to be a part of Louisville.

Gina came from Fort Wayne, Indiana where she spent the last three years anchoring the market’s only weekend morning show.

She got her start in broadcasting in Terre Haute, Indiana as a multi-platform journalist, shortly after graduating from Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis.

When she’s not working, she enjoys spending time with friends and family, including her German Shepherd Dominick and cat, Oscar, doing anything outdoors and helping at her family’s ice cream stores north of Indianapolis.

Gina is always willing to look into matters that affect you and looks forward to telling your stories.

You can reach Gina at gglaros@wdrb.com.

Gina on Facebook

Gina on Twitter

