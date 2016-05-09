Jessica Bard - Reporter

Jessica joined the WDRB News team in May of 2016. She’s originally from the Philadelphia Area (NovaNation) and spent two years in Elmira, New York as a multi-media journalist, weekend anchor and producer. There, she covered high-profile court cases and exposed several animal cruelty crimes.

Jessica attended college at Suffolk University in Boston, majoring in Broadcast Journalism. While there, she earned awards from the Society of Professional Journalists for team coverage of the tragic Boston Marathon Bombings and for continuing coverage of the Boston Subway System, the "T." During her college summers, she interned for the New England Sports Network Red Sox Pre and Post Game shows. She also interned for Fox 29 in Philadelphia and was a ‘student reporter’ for New England Cable Network.

When she’s not reporting the news, Jessica can be found running around town - literally. She’s played just about every sport you can imagine: from rugby, to volleyball, to MMA. She was a co-captain of the Suffolk University women’s basketball team her senior year of college.

Although Jessica hails from the Northeast, she’s found it easy to fall in love with Louisville. What’s not to love about the restaurant scene, the parks and college basketball?! Please reach out to Jessica if you have a news tip. She can’t wait to tell your stories!

If you have any story ideas you'd like to share with Jessica, you can email her at jbard@wdrb.com.