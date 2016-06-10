CRAWFORD | Remember, Louisville: We will never see the likes of this day, or Ali, again

The Louisville offense has awakened, but Eric Crawford credits pitcher Brendan McKay's 100-pitch, 7-plus inning effort for setting up the fireworks in an 11-1 NCAA victory over Oklahoma.More >>
Kentucky hadn't won an NCAA regional opener since 1988, but beat Ohio 6-4 on Friday in Lexington to get this year's tournament started on the right note.More >>
If the demeanor of their first-year coach is any indicator, the University of Kentucky should be sky-high for today's NCAA Tournament opener against Ohio.More >>
The University of Louisville football team has announced kickoff and TV information for its first three football games of the upcoming season, including the opener against Purdue being televised by FOX nationally.More >>
Lee Corso is 81, but isn't going anywhere. On Wednesday ESPN announced the former Louisville and Indiana coach had signed a multi-year extension with the network's College GameDay football program.More >>
With his team heading into the NCAA Tournament having lost four of its past five, University of Louisville coach Dan McDonnell says it needs to do the little things to get back on the right side of the "fine line between winning and losing."More >>
Seven people who threatened basketball referee John Higgins after an NCAA Tournament game in March have been identified. Information on them will be referred to authorities in their jurisdictions and to the FBI.More >>
The University of Louisville baseball team's struggles in the ACC Tournament continued Friday, with a 6-2 loss to Florida State. They'll await their NCAA Tournament draw on Monday.More >>
WDRB's Eric Crawford on a day like Louisville has never seen -- and saying goodbye to "The Greatest," Muhammad Ali.More >>
Among the questions Jonathan Eig wanted to answer in his upcoming biography of Muhammad Ali was this: How many punches total did Ali take during his career?More >>
Officials have not said when the program will be released.More >>
There's no word yet on a release date.More >>
Eric Crawford takes a look back at the experience of covering Muhammad Ali's death and Memorial Services.More >>
Muhammad Ali had very precise wishes: to be buried at the historic Cave Hill Cemetery in his hometown where he learned to box, built a museum and has a street named after him.More >>
Muhammad Ali was laid to rest on Friday with a sendoff from his hometown. Following a private ceremony at Cave Hill Cemetery for close family and friends, a memorial service was held at the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
Ali still felt like a historical figure (which he very much is, of course), but for me he didn't feel like the person so many people have described this past week ... that is until today.More >>
