Lori Morgan - Corporate Director of Digital Sales

Lori started her media career in Southern California as a media planner/buyer on major accounts. Her love of numbers and planning translated well into sales as a National Rep for a major media rep firm. Following a move to Kentucky, she began her local broadcast career where she ultimately became Director of Sales for WHAS11, a Belo TV Property.

In 1999 Lori was told she had to ‘figure out this internet thing’ as part of her role as Sales Manager. That was just the beginning of Lori becoming a ‘Digital Evangelist’ for local businesses. This passion led her to Worldnow, a CRM platform for media companies, where she ultimately became Senior Vice-President, Local Sales. At Worldnow, Lori worked extensively with sales teams across the country training and coaching on digital solutions for local businesses. Following that role, she also set-up and managed Worldnow’s first digital agency and greatly expanded the digital products and services offered.

At WDRB Media, Lori manages the local digital team and ensures that products and services are available to match the needs of local businesses. She also meets one on one with local businesses to help strategize appropriate digital solutions.