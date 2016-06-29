Kyle Rarig – Digital Designer/ Brand Keeper - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kyle Rarig – Digital Designer/ Brand Keeper

A native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Kyle is naturally a huge Pittsburgh sports fan. After graduating from the University of Dayton in Ohio in 2014 with a degree in Visual Communication Design, he lived in Chicago working for an ad agency as junior art director before settling in Louisville.

Kyle’s outside interests include cooking, spending time with his friends and family, and enjoying anything bourbon related.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.