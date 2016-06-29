Kyle Rarig – Digital Designer/ Brand Keeper

A native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Kyle is naturally a huge Pittsburgh sports fan. After graduating from the University of Dayton in Ohio in 2014 with a degree in Visual Communication Design, he lived in Chicago working for an ad agency as junior art director before settling in Louisville.
Kyle’s outside interests include cooking, spending time with his friends and family, and enjoying anything bourbon related.
