Kyle Mitchell - Reporter

Kyle Mitchell joined WDRB News in July of 2016.

He comes to the station from Flint, Michigan where he worked as a reporter and anchor for WEYI and WSMH. Kyle covered many major stories in the area, including the Flint water crisis.

He is a Michigan native who graduated from Indiana University in Bloomington with a double major in Journalism and Spanish.

Kyle began his reporting career at WWTV and WFQX in Cadillac and Traverse City, Michigan. He was promoted to weekend anchor and covered many stories throughout northern Michigan.

Prior to that role, Kyle worked in the video journalist position with CNN in Atlanta. He assisted with news production on all platforms, including HLN and CNN International. He has also worked for WTIU public television in southern Indiana and was a NBC Page based in New York. Kyle interned with ABC News Nightline and WJRT in Flint, Michigan.

When he is not covering the news, Kyle enjoys spending time with friends and family, watching movies, and swimming at the lake.

Send Kyle your story ideas at kmitchell@wdrb.com.

