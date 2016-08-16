Emily Deep - Digital Campaign Specialist

Emily was born in Georgia, raised in Tennessee and made one last move to Louisville in 2004 and considers herself a Louisville native. She is a graduate of Sacred Heart Academy and Western Kentucky University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing with a focus in Social/Digital Media Marketing.

She began her marketing career with Thornton’s Inc. and then made the move to a local digital advertising agency -- LEAP -- as its Digital Marketing Specialist for the small-medium business division. She is excited to take her skills and knowledge to WDRB as the Digital Campaign Specialist.

In her free time, Emily likes to enjoy all things Louisville, from Louisville City games to trying all the delicious local food with her friends and family.

You can reach Emily at (502) 585-0766 or email her at edeep@bci.media.