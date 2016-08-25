Katrina Helmer - Reporter

Katrina Helmer joined the WDRB News team in August 2016 as a reporter. Katrina was born overseas but spent most of her time growing up in Noblesville, Indiana. She’s excited to be closer to home and continue her journalism career sharing your stories across all of Kentuckiana.

After graduating from Huntington University magna cum laude, Katrina started her career in 2011 as a weekend producer in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Then she moved to Toledo, Ohio to produce the 10 p.m. newscast, where she and her crew won two regional Emmys for best evening newscast.

In 2014, Katrina jumped to the other side of the camera and moved to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina as a reporter. She spent most of her two years there as the main morning reporter covering local, regional and national stories. Katrina reported on historic floods, the Emanuel AME Church shooting in Charleston and from the steps of the statehouse when the Confederate battle flag was removed. She also takes great pride in her special reports pushing for legislative action to protect firefighters diagnosed with cancer and her investigative reports into the heroin epidemic sweeping the South. Before leaving the beach, Katrina transitioned into the weekend morning anchor role. Her team made sure everyone woke up with a smile and up to speed on all the top headlines.

Even though Katrina lives with two phones on her at all times, she still enjoys every moment outside the newsroom to relax and have fun. She loves to hike, camp and travel. And of course, that includes trying tons of new restaurants, wineries, and hole-in-the-wall eateries everywhere she goes. If you hear Katrina reference "Earl," that’s the French Bulldog/English Bulldog mix (and a bundle of trouble) she rescued. Katrina also really loves to bake, and Earl loves to mop up the floor while she’s doing it.

If you want to connect with Katrina about a story you want covered, an issue you want resolved or a topic you want investigated – you can email, call, Facebook, or Tweet her. And being an adventure junkie and foodie, she’s looking for any fun and uber-local suggestions you have.

